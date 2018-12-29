2 killed, 1 injured after car strikes tree, authorities say

Two Arkansas women were killed and a man was injured in a crash in Poinsett County on Friday night, state police said.

Briana Howard, 20, of Lepanto and a passenger, Misty Wilbanks, 19, of Jonesboro, were headed north on Elm Street in the city of Marked Tree at about 8:30 p.m. when their 2013 Chevy Impala left the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said both Howard and Wilbanks died at the scene. Another passenger, a 43-year-old Marked Tree man, was injured and taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, police said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 480 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.

