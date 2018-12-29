911 tapes released in LR fatal brick attack

Two 911 call recordings released in the Dec. 19 death of an elderly Little Rock man indicate that his son, now accused of hitting him in the head with a brick, stayed with his father until police arrived.

About 8:30 p.m. that day, Little Rock police officers arrived at 2017 Dennison St. to find 77-year-old Joseph Jones Jr. suffering from a head wound.

A 911 caller had reported that Jones' son, Kendall Jones, 40, had struck the older man in the head with a brick, according to previous reports.

An ambulance took Joseph Jones to UAMS, where he died of his injuries.

In the moments after the attack, a man at the Dennison Street address called 911 to say that Kendall Jones had attacked his father and that Joseph Jones was bleeding on the porch, according to recordings of the calls.

"A dude just jumped on his daddy and hit him in the f * * * * * * head," the caller said. "I've got bricks on the porch and ...."

The dispatcher asked if Kendall Jones had left the residence.

"He's sitting there on the porch with his daddy bleeding," the caller said, before turning to the younger Jones and saying: "Kendall, you'll live with what you did. That is your daddy."

The recording then ended.

After a few moments, the man called 911 again and asked why the police hadn't arrived yet.

"Ma'am you need to get here quicker than that," he said. "[Kendall Jones] is about to run a * * off. Joe needs a medical, emergency medical service. He's bleeding all over my d*** porch, man."

When the dispatcher asked the caller what had happened, the caller said he was inside the house and heard "all this ruckus on my porch."

While still on the phone with the dispatcher, the caller told Joseph Jones to lie still and repeatedly reprimanded the younger Jones.

Kendall Jones was walking around in front of the house when officers arrived and arrested him, according to previous reports.

Officers arrested Kendall Jones on a charge of first-degree murder and took him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday in lieu of a $2 million bond, according to the jail's roster.

Joseph Jones lived just a few houses down from the residence where he was injured, police said.

Court documents list Kendall Jones as both Kendall Jones and Kendell Jones, but Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford confirmed Friday that the records are for the same person.

Kendall Jones has been arrested multiple times on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, various traffic charges and domestic battery stretching back to 1996, court records show.

