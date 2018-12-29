Ashdown woman to face fraud trial

A trial for an Ashdown woman accused of making $25,000 in fraudulent purchases is set for April 15-18.

Kiley Huddleston, 32, is charged with theft of property after allegedly making purchases in 2017 using an Ashdown Parent Teacher Organization debit card, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Little River County Circuit Court.

Between April 2017 and November 2017, the PTO officers reported that a debit card issued to Huddleston was reportedly used for the fraudulent transactions.

