Razorbacks beat Governors: Freshman guard Embery-Simpson keys Hogs’ second-half surge

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made the most of his time off the bench in the second half against Austin Peay.

Embery-Simpson scored all 14 of his points in nine minutes in the second half to help the Razorbacks rally for a 76-65 victory over the Governors on Friday night before an announced crowd of 8,556 in Walton Arena.

Sophomore forward Daniel Gafford led the Razorbacks (9-3) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, but it was Embery-Simpson who keyed a decisive surge after Austin Peay took a 52-48 lead on Steve Harris' driving basket with 11:06 to play.

Embery-Simpson scored 12 points in a 20-5 Arkansas run over a 6:31 span that gave the Razorbacks a 68-57 lead with 4:12 left. He capped the run with a three-point basket.

"Keyshawn went on a run by himself," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "I always tell our guys, 'Be ready.'

"When you talk about efficient minutes, what Keyshawn did tonight was very efficient. We needed that to happen at a big time, and he stepped up and made some plays for us."

Embery-Simpson also scored 14 points when the Razorbacks won 98-74 at Colorado State on Dec. 9, but he came into Saturday night's game averaging 3.8 points in 14.1 minutes.

"He was everywhere," Austin Peay Coach Matt Figger said. "He did a really good job for them. We all know how good Gafford is. I felt like we probably underestimated what [Embery-Simpson] was capable of doing.

"I thought he was the difference in the game."

Embery-Simpson hit 5 of 6 shots in the second half -- including 2 of 2 three-pointers -- and 2 of 2 free throws after missing his only two shots in the first half.

"Just me coming in confident," Embery-Simpson said of his big game. "Coach says whenever your jersey number is called just be ready, so that's what I was doing -- coming in confident and aggressive on both ends."

Embery-Simpson had a driving basket to tie it at 52-52, and Gafford dunked to put the Razorbacks ahead 54-52.

"Coach wanted us to attack more, so that's what I was trying to do," Embery-Simpson said. "The rim gets bigger every time you attack it, so easy shots."

Arkansas freshman guard Isaiah Joe had 15 points, 5 steals and 1 assist despite being limited to 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Freshman forward Reggie Chaney scored 12 points off the bench for the Razorbacks, and sophomore guard Jalen Harris had 7 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

Senior guard Steve Harris led Austin Peay (8-5) with 15 points. Sophomore guard Dayton Gumm scored 10 points.

"I felt like we came out and we fought and we competed," Figger said. "I give a lot of credit to Coach Anderson and Arkansas from the standpoint of their kids also fought and competed.

"When they got down four, I thought the crowd got involved and they really dug their heels in and made it hard for us. I thought that's where the game was lost -- and the game was won by them -- was that [20-5] stretch."

Austin Peay had a 14-7 edge in second-chance points, but the Razorbacks outscored the Governors 21-5 in points off turnovers.

The Governors turned it over 18 times -- Arkansas had 14 steals -- compared to 11 by the Razorbacks.

"I thought that was big," Anderson said. "Our pressure defense I thought was the difference in the game. I thought it wore them down."

Austin Peay shot 40.7 percent from the field (24 of 59) and hit just 4 of 25 three-pointers.

"They're a much better shooting team from the three-point line, so our defense, it has an effect," Anderson said.

But what really affected the game was Embery-Simpson.

"You think on the year, and Keyshawn has had some periods where he's played well, especially defensively," Anderson said. "Offensively, I think it's just a matter of time before everything kind of clicks for him.

"We were pushing the ball and catching them in the open floor, and he was knocking down shots and making plays and attacking the basket.

"I just thought he played with a lot of confidence. It's in him. We've seen it in practices, so it was good to see it take place in the game."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 9-3,. Austin Peay 8-5

STARS Arkansas sophomore forward Daniel Gafford (16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocked shots) and freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (14 points, all in the second half)

TURNING POINT Arkansas went on an 11-0 run to take a 59-52 lead with 7:16 left.

KEY STAT The Razorbacks outscored the Governors 38-24 on points in the paint.

UP NEXT Arkansas opens SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 5.

Sports on 12/29/2018