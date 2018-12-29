Four suspects arrested after multi-county pursuit, patrol vehicle rammed, authorities say

Fleeing suspects rammed an Izard County sheriff's patrol vehicle Friday night after a multi-county pursuit that ended in four people being arrested, a sheriff's department spokesman said.

Independence County sheriff's deputies and Batesville police officers began a pursuit with a gray 2019 Dodge truck in Independence County late Friday night, though the exact cause of the chase has not been released, according to a statement from Izard County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley.

At 9:05 p.m., Independence County deputies told the Izard County sheriff's office the pursuit was heading their way on Arkansas 69, Blackley said. Izard County deputies joined the pursuit after the truck crossed the county line, he said.

The truck slammed into Izard County sheriff's Deputy Rusty Ford's patrol vehicle, and then rammed him again, Blackley said, bringing the truck to a stop. Ford was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

According to Blackley, two males and two females were arrested. The Independence County sheriff's office said in a release on social media that a K-9 unit was used to help track down some of the suspects who fled on foot.

Charges are pending, Blackley said, and the state police has been notified.