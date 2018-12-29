Man pleads innocent to 1st-degree murder

A Pike County man charged with first-degree murder pleaded innocent during his formal arraignment in a Pike County court.

Phillip G. Bates, 36, is accused shooting Roy VanSlyke of Glenwood to death with a rifle.

The shooting occurred Nov. 30 outside a residence near Lodi, according to authorities.

The chain of events began around 4:25 p.m. when the Pike County sheriff's office requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police in the investigation of a reported homicide. The homicide happened outside the residence on Arkansas 84, west of Glenwood, according to the arrest affidavit.

A resident told authorities Bates had made comments accusing VanSlyke of killing a person named "Brandon" by "cutting his throat." Bates said VanSlyke would "get his" for killing Brandon, according to authorities.

Authorities said Bates was armed with a rifle when three people arrived and fired a shot in the air as he approached the vehicle. The authorities said that Bates then went to the front passenger door, lowered the rifle and fired one round through the open window, which struck VanSlyke.

VanSlyke was shot with a 30-30 rifle in the upper chest, investigators said.

Officers received permission to search the property and found two expended 30-30 casings on the ground in front of the residence.

Glenwood Police Chief Clark Kinzler arrived later at the home of Bates' mother. He reported that Bates exited the home with his arms outstretched and then lay facedown on the ground and he was then taken into custody.

Bates told Kinzler, according to authorities, "I killed him, I had to kill him."

