Nigeria militants seize town, base

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Extremists have seized a Nigerian town and a key base for a multinational force fighting Boko Haram insurgents, raising their flag and sending many people fleeing, residents and military sources said Friday.

One military source said reinforcements trying to retake the town have been repelled, with some casualties. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters. One fleeing resident, Musa Hajaye, said the extremists “have hoisted their flag and warned us of the evil fate of saboteurs.” Residents said the attack began on Tuesday night, with the military base seized on Wednesday.

Many residents have fled to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state and the birthplace of Boko Haram.

The fighting continued Friday in Baga, the chief of army training and operations, Maj. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, told reporters.

“We are not in total control but the Boko Haram have not taken control of Baga, either,” he said. “We are dealing and almost done with the situation.”

Baga, close to the border with Chad, hosts the Nigerian base of the multinational task force fighting Boko Haram. Its weapons, ammunition and other equipment are a key target for the extremists. Insurgents also overran the base in 2015.