Police: Investigation underway after fatal shooting in North Little Rock

A person who was found shot in North Little Rock early Saturday morning has died, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Old Pike at about 4:15 a.m. in reference to a person lying in the road, according to a news release by North Little Rock police. Once there, authorities found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock and later died, the release stated.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said detectives are currently investigating, and no suspects have been identified.