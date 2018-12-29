Sections
Police: Investigation underway after fatal shooting in North Little Rock

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:19 a.m. 2comments

A person who was found shot in North Little Rock early Saturday morning has died, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Old Pike at about 4:15 a.m. in reference to a person lying in the road, according to a news release by North Little Rock police. Once there, authorities found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock and later died, the release stated.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said detectives are currently investigating, and no suspects have been identified.

Comments

  • skeptic1
    December 29, 2018 at 12:42 p.m.

    Gotta love living in Chicago, and the poor people of Syracuse get to experience it now with our feckless police chief.
  • rtw
    December 29, 2018 at 1:01 p.m.

    This about a block or two south of McAlmont. But with so many Norwegians living there, what else would you expect?
