State agency hires outgoing lawmaker

Outgoing state Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, has been hired as the budget and policy manager for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

In his new job, Collins "will perform professional analysis and research of complex and critical issues that impact the state budget, regulation or policy," according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the department.

"This is a new position in DFA's Budget Division and reports to Budget Director Duncan Baird," Hardin said in an email.

Collins will begin his new job Wednesday. His annual salary will be $95,381.

"What's exciting about it to me is to be able to continue to help make this a better place for the people of Arkansas," Collins said. "I'm excited to become a part of that team in the budget office."

Collins ran for re-election but was defeated Nov. 6 by Denise Garner of Fayetteville, a Democrat.

Collins' career in the Arkansas House of Representatives will end Monday. He has represented District 84 since 2011.

"I'm no longer an elected official; I get that," Collins said. "But I'm very comfortable and happy to make this transition to something that's very different."

Collins said he's had a considerable amount of experience with budgets, so while the job will be different, it will be similar in some ways.

"This will be a lot more analytical in terms of understanding different elements in different places," Collins said.

Collins served all four terms on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and was chairman of that committee in 2013. He also served on the Joint Budget Committee.

Collins has a bachelor's degree in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master's in quantitative economics from George Washington University.

Collins said he dealt with budgets when he worked for Procter & Gamble, Eastman Kodak and Heinz. He's co-owner of Crown Partners Executive Search.

Collins championed a 2017 state law that allows people to carry guns on state college campuses and into some other public places if they have a concealed-carry permit and take extra training.

But many in higher education objected to the bill that became Act 562 of 2017.

Located within Washington County, District 84 includes parts of Fayetteville but not the campus of the University of Arkansas.

Collins said he fared better than many Republicans running in the Fayetteville area this year. He doesn't believe the gun issue lost him the November election.

"Guns was not a new issue," Collins said. "Well, it was an issue about public safety, but I've been pushing it since the beginning."

