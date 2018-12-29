U.K. criticized for video's timing, tone

Prime Minister Theresa May, seen on Dec. 19, has made it clear she wants free movement of people to end after Britain leaves the bloc. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Chris Ratcliffe

LONDON -- The British government on Friday was criticized for poor taste and bad timing after posting a video informing European Union citizens of the steps they will need to take if they want to "continue living" in the U.K. after Britain leaves the EU.

"EU citizens and their families will need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 31 December 2020," the Home Office said in a tweet posted Thursday.

A group called the3million, campaigning for the rights of the 3 million EU citizens who live in the U.K. accused the government of "poor timing" by announcing, over the holidays, that they will have to register and pay if they wish to stay.

Free movement of people is one of the key pillars of the EU, a bloc of 28 countries. For decades, citizens from other EU member states could simply buy a plane ticket, stuff clothes in a suitcase, and move to another EU country -- no special visa needed. Many EU citizens planted deep roots in the U.K., acquiring spouses, mortgages and pets along the way.

Concerns over immigration were one of the key drivers behind Britain's vote in 2016 to leave the EU, and even though attitudes appear to have dramatically mellowed since then, British Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear that she wants free movement of people to end after Britain leaves the bloc. What happens to the 3 million EU citizens who live in the U.K. -- and the 1 million British citizens living in the EU -- has been one of the most prominent issues in the divorce negotiations.

In June, the British government announced that EU citizens living in the U.K. will have to apply to stay. But EU citizens this week have criticized the upbeat tone of the new Home Office video, its timing, and the need to "pay to stay."

The new settlement status scheme is currently being tested and the government says it will be fully up and running as of March 30, the day after Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc. EU citizens will need to apply for settlement status before the end of June 2021.

The cost will be about $82 for an adult, with children under the age of 16 charged half that amount. It will be free for those who already have indefinite leave to remain or a permanent resident card. According to the Home Office video, EU citizens will need to provide proof of identity, residence, and allow checks on whether they have a criminal record.

Once free movement of people stops, EU citizens in the U.K. will need to be able to prove they have the right to be there. Britain's Home Office faces the task of registering over 3 million EU citizens if those who are currently there wish to stay after Britain leaves the bloc.

Sajid Javid, the department's secretary, has previously said the government would streamline the process and its "default" stance will be to approve applications. He has also insisted the government has learned from mistakes made in the Windrush scandal.

The fees are not huge, certainly not compared to what non-EU citizens pay in order to settle in the U.K. But the fact that EU citizens will have to register and pay to demonstrate a right to something they thought was unquestioned has upset many.

One Twitter user wrote: "Charging people [about $82] per person, so [about $330] for a family of 4, just to stay living in their own homes as they already do today. What an absolute disgrace."

"24 years served in the military and I have to apply and pay for my Slovakian wife and son to have the right to stay here," tweeted another. "Disgusted and angry don't come close to how I feel. People need to wake up and realise what the UK has become!!"

Opposition lawmakers also blasted the tone of the video.

Stella Creasy, a Labor lawmaker, tweeted: "A 'jolly' message this Christmas from govt to say Brexit means we want to charge you to live in the country you have made your home and contributed so much to over decades. EU friends and neighbours -- you deserve so much better than this."

Pete Wishart, a Scottish National Party lawmaker, tweeted: "The nauseating 'you'll have to pay to stay or you're out' Home Office video is a casual part of the Brexit discourse. Immigration is the cold beating heart of the case for Brexit. There are leavers to pander to and people to unsettle. This is the future of Brexitised UK."

"This is just awful," tweeted Fraser Nelson, editor of the conservative Spectator magazine. While paperwork needs to be done, he said that the "sinister tone (and hint at deportation) is unforgivable."

