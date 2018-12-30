Police ID 19-year-old killed by gunfire in North Little Rock

A teenager who was gunned down in North Little Rock early Saturday morning died of his injuries later in the day, a spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department said.

About 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man lying in the road in the 2900 block of Pike Avenue. They found Wesley M. Everett, 19, who had been shot, police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Saturday.

Ambulances took Everett to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock where he later died, Cooper said.

Everett was found lying along a stretch of road that's primarily lined with businesses. A tire shop decorated with license plates and The Forge bar sit nearby, and an auto detailing shop is just up the road. The street and businesses are sandwiched between a railroad track and a steep, wooded hill.

By Saturday afternoon, the roadway was fairly quiet. The police units and crime scene technicians had gone, and only a few patrons were in the gravel parking lot of The Forge.

Pam Pardun, who has worked at The Forge for more than 27 years, said the police were gone by the time she got to work at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pardun said the bar and neighboring shops were long-closed by the time Everett was found. Detectives stopped by after the business opened Saturday, she said, to ask if anyone had witnessed anything earlier that morning and to look at the bar's security footage.

Everett's death is the 15th homicide in North Little Rock this year.

Metro on 12/30/2018