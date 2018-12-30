Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Photos of the year Most commented Paper Trails Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas officer dragged by pickup during confrontation

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:08 p.m. 1comment

TONTITOWN — A 54-year-old man has been arrested and a Northwest Arkansas police officer escaped serious injury after being dragged by the man's pickup during an early-morning confrontation.

Tontitown police Chief Joey McCormick said in a statement that officers responded early Sunday to a report of an intoxicated man urinating in public.

The man sped away in the pickup when an officer attempted to question him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

But McCormick says the officer's equipment became snagged on the vehicle and he was dragged about 70 feet before falling to the ground.

The pickup then ran over the officer, who was later treated and released from a hospital.

The pickup was tracked to a home in Springdale, where Eddie Lee Marchant was arrested.

It's not clear if Marchant has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • tngilmer
    December 30, 2018 at 12:41 p.m.

    As someone who lost both parents to a drunk driver, I hope this clown gets locked up for a very long time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT