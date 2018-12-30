California inmate caught at eatery

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — California authorities on Saturday captured an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison and was sought for nearly four days.

Officials from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they took 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza into custody at a fast-food restaurant Saturday without incident. A resident alerted authorities after seeing Mendoza at the restaurant in Paso Robles, more than 200 miles southeast of the prison.

He’s suspected of carjacking a vehicle after fleeing a minimum-security work assignment outside the prison walls. He was reported missing just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mendoza received a five-year sentence in 2017 for a Los Angeles County carjacking.