Dinner, party options in central Arkansas for celebrating on New Year's Eve

Here are a few options we found interesting for Monday night's transition from 2018 to 2019.

The information comes from the folks putting on the events, the list is certainly not comprehensive -- the criteria for making it depends as much on whimsy as anything else -- and it is in no particular order; presence does not constitute an endorsement of any kind nor does absence indicate distaste, and we make no guarantees. (And yes, since you ask, we are placating our legal team.)

Reservations are a good idea and where we have the phone numbers, etc., to make them, we have included them.

Cathead's dinner

Chef Donnie Ferneau is hosting a New Year's Eve Dinner -- two seatings, 6 and 8 p.m. -- at Cathead's Diner, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock.

The four-course meal, which Ferneau describes as "reminiscent of the fine foods formerly found at Ferneau Restaurant," will include three appetizers served family-style -- New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp; pimento cheese with house kettle chips; and crispy fried oysters with roasted garlic and lemon vinaigrette; choice of asparagus soup with gouda grilled cheese and house-smoked salmon or warm spinach salad with molasses pork belly vinaigrette, black-eyed peas, pecans, pickled red onion and deviled egg; choice of entrees -- smoked prime rib and slow-roasted onions with horseradish sauce and bacon-cheddar mashed potatoes or roasted cold-water lobster and seared scallops with lemon, bearnaise sauce and cheese grits; dessert -- Bananas Foster, assorted baked sweets; and Champagne.

Seating is limited. Cost is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and you'll need to hold your reservations with a credit card. Call (501) 801-0843. You can cancel without penalty up to 24 hours in advance, but otherwise you'll be charged full price if you're a no-show.

'Classic Hollywood'

The Avenue, inside the Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs, offers a "Classic Hollywood" New Year's Eve Dinner and After-Party Monday, transforming the restaurant to a Hollywood nightclub, from the red carpet to the paparazzi.

Things get underway at 5 p.m. with a prix-fixe dinner ($50 per person), featuring a special menu from chef Casey Copeland -- appetizers (choice of Shrimp Waldorf, Beef Tartare Tenderloin or Asparagus Au Gratin); entree (choice of Steak Frites -- cold smoked filet with bearnaise, Yukon Gold potatoes, Avenue aioli and tarragon sea salt; Scallop Scampi With Tortellini; Chicken Parmesan; or Ricotta Gnocchi); and dessert (choice of Venetian ice cream with raspberry mousse and chocolate pecans; lemon berry crepe cake; or coffee cream brulee). Price of admission includes party favors, hors d'oeuvres and drinks and a drawing for prizes. Sylvia Stems will sing songs from the great American songbook and recent pop hits rearranged in the spirit of era.

At 10 p.m., the countdown to midnight after-party ($40 per person) will feature appetizers and drinks. Cost for the combined dinner and after-party is $75. And the hotel is offering a special one-night room rate. Call (501) 625-3850.

Food-truck feed

The Delta Biscuit Co. food truck will park outside Proof Bar + Lounge, 2611 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday into Tuesday. Delta Biscuit's menu includes a Hillbilly Benedict (Petit Jean ham, two fried eggs and sausage gravy), the Eleanor (house-smoked pulled pork, Begley Brother's barbecue sauce and slaw) and the Mimi (fried chicken breast, fried egg and homemade apple butter). Proof's phone number is (501) 246-4138; the Delta Biscuit number is (501) 551-2177. Visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/deltabiscuitco.

Block, rock, clock

The Rodney Block Collective, Bijoux and DJ Hypnotik team up for the "Rock the Clock" New Year's Eve Soiree, 9 p.m. Monday at Club Empire, 3315 W. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock. Tickets are $20-$400 (the VIP ducats include food and party favors). Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgvmdg.

Style on 12/30/2018