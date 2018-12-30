PAPER TRAILS: Little Rock's Jessica Mack is back on CMT's Music City

The second season of CMT's Music City, an unscripted show about aspiring musicians in Nashville, finds Little Rock native Jessica Mack singing a whole different tune.

"It opens up with me being engaged, which is kind of crazy because it ended last season with me being alone," says 31-year-old Nashville transplant Mack about the season premiere, scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday; a second new half-hour episode will follow at 9:30 p.m. Much of Mack's first season storyline revolved around the single singer trying to date while holding firm to her Christian values and saving herself for marriage.

Mack, a Joe T. Robinson High School alum, met her now-husband Dr. Andreas Plackis at church, while filming last season. But Plackis, an anesthesiology resident, didn't have permission to participate in the show. The hospital has since given its blessing.

"I was really thankful that Dre ... got to be a part of this season," Mack says. "Now he's my best friend, and it was really fun to have him with me through the whole experience. And I'm just excited for the world to get to meet him."

And for the world to watch their wedding, which took place in August at Moss Mountain Farm in Roland.

"The whole cast got to come," Mack says. "And I guess there was some stuff that went down between all of them, but ... thankfully, I had no idea what was going on. ... It was the perfect day for me and Dre. It's beautifully shot. ... I'm really glad that Arkansas is going to get to be portrayed in a beautiful way like that."

Not that Mack completely avoids conflict in this season of Music City, from the producer of reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach. Her relationship with friend Rachyl -- who's still having marital issues with husband Kerry -- becomes strained.

"You'll see Rachyl and I are kind of in different places in life," Mack says, adding, "I'm gearing up for my marriage. We're newlyweds so we're in this happy space, and she's kind of struggling a little bit. So there's some tension there; you'll see that unfold on the show. It's just hard because, obviously, I want her to be a part of all the wedding things, and it's not necessarily where her head's at. ... A lot of stuff that's going to make you gasp is centered around her and Kerry. And Alexandra. And, I guess, Jackson and Baylee. There's a lot of drama this season! I stay out of it.

"I had a wedding to plan."

And she had music to make.

Mack says, "I'm still very much writing, producing and performing. And I have a single that I'm going to release Jan. 11, the week after the show premieres, and it will be one of the songs ... featured in the show. ... It's a love song. It kind of goes along with my love story."

SundayMonday on 12/30/2018