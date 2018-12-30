New Year’s Day closings in Arkansas

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the New Year’s Day holiday Tuesday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Little Rock: No collection Tuesday. Pickup routes will be delayed a day throughout the week. On Wednesday, pickup of usual Tuesday route. On Thursday, pickup of usual Wednesday route. On Friday, pickup of usual Thursday route. On Saturday, pickup of usual Friday route.

Maumelle: No collection Tuesday. Pickup will be delayed one day. On Wednesday, pickup of usual Tuesday route. On Thursday, pickup of usual Wednesday route. The city will be back on normal schedule for pickup on Friday.

North Little Rock: No collection Tuesday. For the rest of the week, collection will be one day later.

Jacksonville: No collection Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes will run one day later than usual.

Sherwood: No collection Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Collection pickup Wednesday as scheduled.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County

North and south of the river: No collection Tuesday. Collection will be delayed a day for the week: Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday, Wednesday’s collection will be on Thursday, Thursday’s collection will be on Friday and Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed Tuesday.

Jacksonville: Closed Tuesday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Business offices closed Tuesday. Emergency number is (501) 223-1509.

Little Rock: Closed Tuesday. Little Rock 311 services closed Tuesday, but the 311 app and website will be available.

Maumelle: Closed Tuesday.

North Little Rock: Closed Tuesday.

Sherwood: Closed Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Closed Tuesday.

Pulaski County: Closed Tuesday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed Tuesday.

State: Closed Tuesday.

Federal: Closed Tuesday. (Some services and offices are affected by the partial government shutdown.)

State Capitol: State Capitol offices closed Tuesday. The State Capitol Building will, however, be open to visitors from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed Tuesday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches closed today. At Library Square, this includes the Roberts Library for Arkansas History & Art, the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Ron Robinson Theater, Galleries at Library Square, and Bookstore at Library Square. All branches and buildings will close at 6 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. Regular hours will resume Wednesday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Tuesday.

Clinton Presidential Center: The Clinton Presidential Center’s restaurant 42 Bar and Table and the Clinton Museum Store will be closed Tuesday. Because of the partial government shutdown, the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum are closed.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Classes resume Jan 7.

Little Rock: Classes resume Thursday.

North Little Rock: Classes resume Jan. 8.

Pulaski County Special: Classes resume Thursday.

ROCK REGION METRO

No bus, paratransit or streetcar service Tuesday. Administrative offices, including the River Cities Travel Center Sales Office, will be closed Tuesday, as well. Riders can find service alerts at rrmetro.org or in the sub-menu of the free Metrotrack app, which provides real-time arrival information for buses and streetcars.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Business offices closed Tuesday. Emergency number is (501) 377-1239.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of New Year’s Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.