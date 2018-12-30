Retailers pay more, hope workers to get into gear

In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Walmart U.S. President and CEO Greg Foran talks about the technology the company is using to keep shelves stocked at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. W(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON -- America's retailers, struggling to fill jobs, have been raising pay to try to keep and attract enough employees. Now, some stores want something in return: A more efficient worker.

To that end, retailers, fast-food restaurants and other lower-wage employers are boosting investment in technology and redesigning stores. Walmart is automating its truck unloading to require fewer workers on loading docks. Kohl's is using more hand-held devices to speed check-outs and restock shelves. McDonald's is increasingly replacing cashiers with self-service kiosks to free up workers for table service.

Retail workers, though comparatively low-paid, have enjoyed some of the best wage gains in the past year. Their hourly pay rose 4.3 percent in November from a year earlier -- much faster than such higher-wage industries as manufacturing, where pay rose 1.8 percent.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour this year. Target's minimum is $12, with plans to make it $15 by 2020. Amazon's starting wage jumped to $15 in November. And more than 20 states have raised minimum wages above the federal $7.25 an hour. California and Washington state's wage floors will reach $12 at the start of 2019. New York's will be $11.80. Arkansas' will be $9.25.

Even as they've absorbed higher labor costs, most retailers remain reluctant to pass them on to customers in the form of price increases. American consumers have grown increasingly insistent on bargain prices -- in part a hangover from the 2008 recession, in part a function of online price-comparison tools.

"It's extraordinarily hard for retailers to systematically raise prices," said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at Publicis Communications NA, a digital consulting agency. "These days, everyone's prices are way more transparent. It's just one click away from your super computer in your pocket."

So unless companies are willing to eat all or part of their higher labor costs, they need to increase their workers' efficiency. A company's wage increase of 10 percent can be offset if its employees produce 10 percent more.

"We need ... meaningful improvements" in productivity, said Greg Foran, chief executive officer of Walmart's U.S. division. "Pricing generally isn't going up. It's going to come down as competition intensifies."

Walmart employees can now use mobile devices to check whether an item is in stock and avoid trekking to distant storerooms. The phones also send alerts when an item needs a price change and directs workers to those items.

In a cluster of stores, Walmart has deployed robots that monitor stockpiles and can send photos of empty shelves to employees' phones. The information is sent to a conveyor system that scans boxes being unloaded from trucks. Workers then organize the boxes for delivery to the sales floor. The system has slashed the number of people needed to unload trucks.

"When I first started working for Walmart, we would unload the truck and you would have associates running all over the back room trying to find out where to put things," said Ty Ford, who has worked at Walmart in Houston for eight years. "It wasn't organized in any way."

To try to raise productivity, retailers are turning mainly to technology rather than hounding employees to work harder. But pressure does creep in: At Target, workers who carry online orders to shoppers' cars now hear a honking horn on their devices, instead of a generic bell, to signify that customers are waiting.

It's unclear whether retailers' efforts will be enough to boost the overall productivity of America's workforce, which has been mired in anemic growth. Productivity -- output per hour worked -- is critical to rising living standards. An economy can expand only as fast as its working age population and the growth in worker productivity.

Though U.S. productivity has picked up a bit this year, it grew just 1.3 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier. That's only about half the pace of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Economists have suggested several theories to explain chronically weak productivity growth. Some say the U.S. is just less innovative than in the past. Others think the government has trouble measuring the impact of free or low-cost inventions, like search engines and music streaming services, and that workers are actually more productive than we think.

Many economists also note that it can take time for businesses to determine how best to capitalize on new technologies. Retailers are still experimenting, for example, with mobile devices, which have been in use for at least a decade. Personal computers began appearing in offices in the 1980s but didn't accelerate productivity until much later.

To save on labor costs, McDonald's has installed self-service kiosks in 4,000 of its U.S. restaurants this year. About half its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants now include them.

Eric Hoffman, who worked at Walmart distribution centers for 13 years, is all too familiar with a darker side of companies seeking to boost productivity. Hoffman, 33, used to enjoy his job loading cases onto a shipping dock for Walmart, most recently in Winter Haven, Fla. He earned $21.90 an hour and received bonuses for exceeding production quotas.

But this year, he said, managers raised quotas and shortened the time available to do tasks. And there was an added pressure, too: Management, Hoffman said, told workers they had to "beat Amazon."

Hoffman quit his job five months ago to take an apprenticeship at an electrical company, installing equipment that pays about $10.50 per hour.

"The stress is gone," Hoffman said.

