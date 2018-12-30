Women with military ties seen as shifting away from GOP

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 photo, Michele Fitzpatrick, a retired lieutenant commander in the Coast Guard, poses for a photograph at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Female veterans, both current and former service members, were more likely to vote in the 2018 midterm elections for Democrats than Republicans, 60 percent to 36 percent, according to data from VoteCast. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WASHINGTON -- Lt. Cmdr. Michele Fitzpatrick was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Class of 1980, the first to include women.

She hadn't paid attention to news coverage for months, saying she was turned off by President Donald Trump's tweets and attacks on critics such as the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a war hero.

But as the November midterm elections approached, she fired up her laptop and began researching the issues.

On Election Day, she voted without hesitation: all Democrat.

"I just don't think what's happening now is helpful," Fitzpatrick, of Groton, Conn., said in a telephone interview, pointing to the negative discourse in Washington.

"It's almost like watching kids and bullies on the playground instead of people actually doing something about helping this country to survive and to thrive."

The face of the U.S. military and its veterans is changing, and so is the longtime notion that the military is a bastion of support for Republicans.

Veterans by and large did vote for GOP candidates on Nov. 6, affirming Trump's frequent claim that they stand among his strongest backers.

According to data from AP VoteCast, 55 percent of voters who had served in the military backed Republicans in this year's elections, compared with 42 percent who supported Democrats.

The 60-year-old Fitzpatrick recalls suppressing her opinions as a young "hardcore Democrat" in an overwhelmingly Republican military but finding other ways to promote change, such as supporting other female cadets.

Now, women in the military are helping elect new Democratic lawmakers and spur discussion on once little-mentioned topics such as sexual harassment and women in combat roles.

As political candidates, female veterans also had a breakout performance in the midterms, empathetic and competent on issues such as health care while also trustworthy on the military and defense.

"I see this as a beginning edge of a larger movement," said Jeremy Teigen, professor of political science at Ramapo College and author of Why Veterans Run: Military Service in American Presidential Elections, 1789-2016.

Of the military veterans who ran for the House, 12 were women, the highest number ever.

And a record number of female veterans -- four -- were elected to the House, all Democrats. Three won in political swing districts, helping give the party control of the chamber next year.

Democratic Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan, a former Air Force captain, said she was motivated to run after organizing a bus trip last year to the Women's March in Washington.

She felt her election would serve as a repudiation of Trump, but she avoided sharp rhetoric in favor of a message of service to country and getting things done.

She recalled Pennsylvania voters telling her they were exhausted by gridlock and partisan attacks and "would like our nation and our democracy and our values to stabilize to what we can recognize."

In 2016, the Defense Department lifted all restrictions on the roles women can perform in the military, spurring broader debate about combat missions and even whether women should be eligible for the draft.

Currently, there are more than 20 million veterans of the U.S. armed forces, about 10 percent of them women, the fastest growing subgroup.

In the U.S. military forces, 16.6 percent of those enlisted are women, up from about 2 percent in 1973.

Women now make up 20 percent of the Air Force, 19 percent of the Navy, 15 percent of the Army and 8.6 percent of the Marines, according to Defense Department figures.

In the Coast Guard, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, women make up 22 percent of the officers and 13 percent of those enlisted.

The Coast Guard Academy, where Fitzpatrick was among the first women to attend in 1976, enrolled a class this year that is 40 percent female, a new high.

Teigen, who studies military voting, said that in the context of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, female veterans running for office provided a contrast for voters, "someone who was willing to volunteer to take time out of their youth to serve their country and stand up for others."

In all, seven female veterans will serve in the next Congress, up from four.

The veterans in the House will join Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a combat veteran in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., a retired Air Force colonel, lost her Senate bid but was later appointed by Arizona's governor to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that belonged to McCain.

AP VoteCast is a nationwide survey of more than 115,000 midterm voters -- including more than 4,000 current and former service members -- conducted for The Associated Press by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Emily Swanson and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press.

