20-year Bryant officer selected as interim chief

The city of Bryant announced Saturday that the mayor has chosen an interim police chief, about a month after the city's previous chief publicized his removal.

Capt. JW Plouch, a 20-year veteran of the department, will serve as interim chief until the city hires its next chief, a news release from Bryant's Human Resource Department said Saturday.

Plouch began in his new role Saturday.

Former Police Chief Mark Kizer's last day in the position was Friday.

Several weeks ago, incoming Mayor Allen Scott told Plouch about his intention to hire him as interim chief, Plouch said.

According to a Nov. 13 letter that the former chief made public on Nov. 29, Scott told Kizer that he would no longer be needed as the city's police chief and that Kizer's termination would be effective Jan. 1, Scott's first day as mayor.

At the time of the announcement, Kizer said he did not understand the reasoning behind his dismissal.

He listed several of the department's accomplishments under his tenure, including Bryant being named the eighth-safest city in Arkansas this year based on FBI statistics.

Plouch said the official start of the application process to fill the chief's position will be Tuesday, and that he intends to apply.

Plouch said he hoped that the interim position would be a sort of trial step toward him becoming chief.

"You have multiple people in the department under the chief, moving the department forward," Plouch said. "I've been a part of that team for a long time, and now I'm going to lead the team."

Plouch said if he doesn't ultimately get the job, however, he will be happy to stay on as the department's captain.

He said he has no intention of leaving the department anytime soon.

"I've seen the department go from having my dad loaning them their first computer to ... now every car has a computer in it," he said. "I watched the department and the city grow for about 20 years."

Plouch said his father was the police chief in Cammack Village for 18 years.

Plouch worked there for four years before moving to Bryant, and he hopes to follow in his father's police chief footsteps.

Bryant, in Saline County, has a population of about 20,000, according to 2017 census data.

JW Plouch, interim chief, Bryant Police Department.

Metro on 12/31/2018