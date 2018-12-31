2nd-chance points trouble head Hog

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Image from Arkansas' 69-65 loss to Georgia Tech Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Second chances are a primary concern for the University of Arkansas basketball team going into SEC play.

Opponents have outscored the Razorbacks 143-89 in second-chance points this season, including 50-12 in the last three games against Georgia Tech, Texas State and Austin Peay.

Up next Arkansas men vs. Texas A&M WHEN 5 p.m. Saturday WHERE Reed Arena, College Station, Texas. RECORDS Arkansas 9-3; Texas A&M 6-5 SERIES Arkansas leads 102-55 TELEVISION SEC Network RADIO Razorback Sports Network

Too many chances • Arkansas has been outscored 143-89 in second-chance points this season, including 50-12 in the previous three games. Here is a game-by-game rundown: Game Arkansas Opponent Result Vs Texas 6 10 Texas won 73-71 in overtime Vs UC-Davis 5 11 Arkansas won 81-58 Vs Indiana 3 13 Arkansas won 73-72 Vs Montana State 7 20 Arkansas won 90-68 Vs UT-Arlington 14 7 Arkansas won 78-60 Vs Florida International 12 21 Arkansas won 121-89 Vs Colorado State 22 5 Arkansas won 98-74 Vs Western Kentucky 4 11 WKU won 78-77 Vs Texas-San Antonio 11 9 Arkansas won 79-67 Vs Georgia Tech 3 15 Georgia Tech won 69-65 Vs Texas State 2 21 Arkansas won 73-70 Vs Austin Peay 7 14 Arkansas won 76-65 Totals 89 143 Arkansas 9-3 record

Arkansas (9-3) has been outscored on second-chance points in nine of 12 games and all of its losses.

How troubling are all those second chances to Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson?

"Well, it's troubling because you play defense and all of a sudden you let up," Anderson said. "I thought we did it again [Friday night]."

Arkansas beat Austin Peay 76-65 in Walton Arena, but the Governors had 15 offensive rebounds and finished with a 14-7 edge in second-chance points despite not having a starter taller than 6-5.

Terry Taylor, a 6-5 sophomore, had 10 rebounds for Austin Peay, including four on the offensive end. Chris Porter-Bunton, a 6-5 senior, had eight rebounds, two offensive.

Austin Peay shot 4 of 25 on three-pointers, but scored 4 two-point baskets on rebounds off those 21 misses. On one possession in the second half, the Governors got off two three-pointers because they had three offensive rebounds, though they didn't score.

"We made them take a lot of long threes and it just seemed like we had guys that are contesting and the guy that shot it, he's actually coming in and getting the rebound," Anderson said. "That's all about effort there."

Defensive rebounding will be a focal point in practice with the Razorbacks having two-a-days this week because their next game isn't until the SEC opener at Texas A&M on Saturday.

"We'll fix that," Anderson said. "It's something we're going to continue to stress."

The Razorbacks are holding opponents to 38.8 percent shooting from the field -- third in the SEC behind Tennessee and Georgia at 37.7 percent -- but they're last among the conference's 14 teams in defensive rebounding percentage.

Arkansas is rebounding 67.4 percent of its opponents' misses, meaning nearly a third of the time -- 32.6 percent -- teams are getting an offensive rebound at the Razorbacks' expense.

The 159 offensive rebounds allowed by the Razorbacks are 50 more than Kentucky, which like Arkansas has played 12 games.

"It doesn't even make sense," Anderson said. "You play defense and you don't rebound the basketball?"

Georgia Tech won 69-65 at Arkansas thanks to outscoring the Razorbacks 15-3 in second-chance points. James Banks, the Yellow Jackets' 6-9 junior and a transfer from Texas, had 14 rebounds against Arkansas, including eight offensive.

Arkansas came back to beat Texas State 73-70 after falling behind 19-6, but the Bobcats made it a close game by outscoring the Razorbacks 21-2 in second-chance points.

Texas State had 17 offensive rebounds on its 35 misses -- a 48.6 percent rate. Nine Bobcats had at least one offensive rebound. Austin Peay rebounded 42.9 percent of its misses.

"We make teams take difficult shots, but we've got to come up with those rebounds," Anderson said. "It seemed like [the Governors] out-hustled us getting to the ball.

"So that second, third, fourth and fifth effort, we've got to get better at that in a hurry. Because [when] you get to conference play, the games are won in the paint."

Texas A&M (6-5) is rebounding 37.4 percent of its misses to rank third in the SEC behind Kentucky (40.8) and Auburn (40.1).

"Coach always stresses to us about keep fighting," Arkansas freshman forward Reggie Chaney said. "We have to show that second effort in closing out and rebounding the basketball.

"We just have to keep fighting and give more energy on defense ... That's what I think it is -- just energy."

Daniel Gafford, a 6-11 sophomore, is averaging 9.3 rebounds to lead the Razorbacks. Mason Jones, a 6-5 sophomore guard, is averaging 5.1 rebounds to rank second and Chaney is averaging 4.4 in 17.2 minutes. No other Razorback is averaging as many as 4.0 rebounds.

"We're not going to have one or two guys get all of the rebounds," Anderson said. "So our guards are going to have to rebound."

Freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who is averaging 1.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes, said the Razorbacks have to be tougher going for the ball.

"Be more physical with teams," he said. "That's really the main thing."

