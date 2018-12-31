$30,000 watch, dozens of Air Jordans stolen in armed robbery, Little Rock man tells police

A gunman stole roughly 50 boxes of new Air Jordan shoes and a watch worth $30,000 during a robbery on Friday night, a man told Little Rock police.

A 33-year-old Little Rock man told officers he and two women were robbed at gunpoint shortly after he pulled into his driveway in the 1000 block of West 20th Street before 11:30 p.m., according to a police report. An unknown male approached the vehicle and told him to “give it over,” the report stated.

The man told officers that after being struck in the head and kicked by his assailant several times, he was ordered inside his bedroom, where he kept roughly 200 boxes of new Air Jordan sneakers, the report said.

After ordering the three victims to load about 50 boxes into the 33-year-old man’s 2018 Dodge Charger, the robber drove away in the car, the 33-year-old told police. In addition to the shoes and vehicle, the gunman also stole gold earrings, two phones, and two watches, according to the report.

The 33-year-old was the only person who reported receiving any injuries, according to the report, but he refused medical attention.

According to officers, the Charger was later found, but police did not locate any of the other stolen property.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.