4-star OL's relationship with Morris, Fry help Hogs make cut

A great connection with Arkansas coaches has helped the Razorbacks make the cut for one of the nation’s elite junior offensive linemen.

Offensive tackle Marcus Henderson (6-4, 315) of Memphis University High School announced a top 12 of Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Penn State on Monday.

His connection and his confidence in coach Chad Morris has him high on the Hogs.

“Just overall the great connection I have with the coaching staff, and I believe in what coach Morris is doing at Arkansas just like many other athletes,” Henderson said. “The proof in in this last recruiting class. They had a great success in getting top-rated players because you can tell coach Morris is genuinely a player’s coach.

"Also I feel like I could be a key player if I was to go to Arkansas. They are in need of offensive linemen, so to possibly come in and work my way into that starting lineup early is just a plus.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the nation.

Henderson, whose grandmother lives in Little Rock and is a big Razorbacks fan, said his relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry is another major reason for having Arkansas on his list.

“Coach Fry definitely stood out to me because of how much he came by,” Henderson said. ”He came by and saw me when I was injured and checked up on me a lot while I was going through all of that, and when I came back to play my first game he was there and helped critique a few things that he could tell I needed to work on. Just showing that he wants to help develop me as a player and that he cares about me not only as a recruit but as a person, too.”

He has a 355-pound bench press and 550-pound squat along with a 265-pound power clean. He visited Arkansas in June, but said another trip to Fayetteville is in the works.

“Most definitely. I’m not exactly sure of the date right now, but I’ll be out there again sometime in the future,” Henderson said.