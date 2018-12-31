A film study

OKAY, EVERYBODY settle down. Settle down! Grab some wood back there! Are special teams in here? Good. They had some drops. Anybody back there on the projector? Good. Be fast on the trigger.

Wake up, September. You need film study more'n anybody.

Before you all go out to your New Year's Eve parties, and your bowl games, and your off-season programs, we have one more film study for you. Call it a season in review. You can all learn something. Especially the summer months. What were y'all thinking with that new Jurassic Park movie? You can't cough up the ball like that when the season is on the line. We will expect more next summer at the movie theaters.

But none of you were perfect. Everybody can learn. Even the line. We're going to go over this until we get it right. There were some bone-headed decisions on the field in 2018.

Oh, you want to laugh, January? If I remember, the first government shutdown last year was on your watch. Not so funny, huh? So just listen.

We can always get better. This ain't rocket surgery. If we each just give 110 percent, and everybody does his job, and everybody leaves everything on the field, and takes it one game at a time, and plays a full 365 days, and runs downhill during uphill battles, and avoids cliches like the plague, then we have a puncher's chance next time out. So let's go over some of the plays again.

Somebody want to wake up September?

Who called the play on the federal deficit? It jumped 17 percent in one year! Where was quality control on that one? Did anybody see how that could be a disaster? How much did we even practice for that? Now watch this play: Despite a strong economy and an overall drawdown of troops from several wars, the federal deficit jumped to $779 billion! In one year! How do you expect to win games with those kinds of mistakes? It's going to take a lot to recover from that fumble. Back up the tape again. Do you hear that? Booing. And it's no wonder. That's just sloppy play.

Next play.

Organized chaos is what we're after. But unorganized chaos? That's bad effort. How many "acting" secretaries does the U.S. Cabinet have at the moment? Has the treasury secretary been fired yet? The chatter on TV is that his job is in jeopardy because the stock market went down. How is that acceptable in any sane playbook? The markets go up and down all the time!

Next play.

"Wildfire!" is what we shout when the punter drops the ball and all receivers should go from punt return to offense. But real wildfires are something different. They say the West Coast had the most deadly and destructive wildfire season in recorded history. There were more than 8,500 wildfires in California alone, and one of those fires was responsible for 86 deaths. Unacceptable. Our safeties just can't whiff like that.

So much went wrong in the last four quarters that I can hardly bring myself to watch again. Parkland. Syria. Tariffs. Facebook. Hurricane Michael.

And what kind of razzle-dazzle was this DNA-altering gimmick? Do you guys know how that can blow up in your face? Talk about performance enhancements. That stuff can not only mess with you but with everybody that comes after you. Do not go there. Stay away from shady characters. You guys know what I mean.

We lost a lot of good people out there this time out. Jerry Van Dyke. Keith Jackson. Mort Walker. Billy Graham. Tom Wolfe. Charles Krauthammer. Neil Simon. Aretha Franklin. Stephen Hawking. The Bushes.

Next play.

And who let Kanye West in the White House? Huge cows? More bigfoots? A sub telling first-grade kids that Santa wasn't real? Somebody tell me just what'n the hell is going on out here! (Lombardi, Vince.)

Next play.

WE HAVE a lot to clean up. Unforced errors. Penalties. We can't play down to the competition. There are no easy years in this league. We have to focus on fundamentals. We can't hurt ourselves. Did I already tell you to take it one game at a time?

Crazy as it sounds, we did a lot of good this time out. A lot of things went right.

How 'bout them cowboys at SpaceX, huh? Did they stick it or what? Not only did their first reusable rocket test go off perfectly, but they put a cherry-red Tesla in space, with a mannequin at the wheel wearing a spacesuit. Now that's style points!

The Thailand soccer-team rescue was better than Rudy. Apple became the first trillion-dollar company. And four words: Prince. Harry. Meghan. Markle.

Even in American politics, there was good news: Voter turnout was at a record high in the midterms this year.

Remember, we control our own destiny! Give it all you got! Leave it all out there! You are a band of brothers, a team, a family! Go be the best year you can be!

Somebody wake up September.

Now, let's do this year. And see if we can do better.

Editorial on 12/31/2018