Arkansas man, 60, dies week after being struck by vehicles while crossing interstate

A 60-year-old Arkansas man has died a week after being hit by multiple vehicles while trying to cross an interstate on foot.

Jesus Diaz of Springdale died Saturday, a week after he was hit while crossing Interstate 49 near the 67 mile marker in Fayetteville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Diaz was hit by several vehicles and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center after trying to cross the highway about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 . No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 481 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.