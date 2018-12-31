ASU pair setting up draft plans

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Justice Hansen's plans are still up in the air.

Arkansas State University's senior quarterback, the school's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 83 and the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Hansen's path toward the 2019 NFL Draft is to be determined. But he'll figure it out soon.

"I don't have anything planned," Hansen said after Saturday's 16-13 loss to Nevada in the Arizona Bowl. "Nothing planned. That's something to where I definitely have to talk to people close to me and figure out where to go from here."

Hansen, who did not say if he had signed with an agent as of Saturday, said he is unsure where and with whom he will train for the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 25-27.

Hansen, 6-4, 224 pounds, from Edmond, Okla., led the Sun Belt in passing touchdowns in 2017 (37) and 2018 (27). Hansen had his most efficient of three seasons in 2018, completing 65.9 percent of 434 total attempts for 3,447 passing yards and a conference-high 265.2 yards per game.

Hansen went 26 for 46 with 275 passing yards and 3 interceptions in Saturday's Arizona Bowl. It was Hansen's third game without a touchdown pass in his past 30 games.

It wasn't the performance Hansen was hoping for in his final game with the Red Wolves.

"To go out like this is not the way I wanted to do it," Hansen said. "I've just got a bad taste in my mouth right now. ... I think losing this game and playing as badly individually as I did, you know, it's not the way you want to sum up your career."

When Hansen left the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and his redshirt freshman season at Butler Community College in Kansas in 2015, there was no guarantee he would have the storied career in three seasons at Arkansas State as he did.

"I mean, I thought I'd have a pretty good career," Hansen recalled Saturday. "I had seen Arkansas State play on TV. I knew who [former ASU quarterback] Fredi Knighten was. He was the quarterback here before I was. I knew I had a good system here. And I knew it was going to get me in the right spot."

ASU senior nickel back Justin Clifton is working on his NFL Draft plans, too. He said he plans to return to Jonesboro and continue training with Pat Ivey, ASU's lead strength and conditioning coach.

"I'll be getting ready for pro day," Clifton said. "And if I get any invites as far as senior bowls or anything, then I'll be preparing for that."

Clifton, 6-0, 213 pounds, exited the Arizona Bowl with a strained hamstring. Cautiously and slowly, Clifton was able to walk off the field without assistance, but remained on the sideline after suffering the injury on the first play of the second half.

Clifton's biggest concern entering the pre-draft process is not where or with whom he's going to train with, but how he's going to prepare.

As a nickel back, Clifton has spent much of his career practicing with ASU's safeties, running safeties drills and spending most afternoons in the fall thinking like a safety.

"I'm kind of indecisive on that," Clifton said of his potential professional position. "I guess that's why I'm a true nickel. I don't know. I feel like I can do either one, wherever you line me up at. I'm one of those guys -- whatever the game plan is or wherever you need me to do, I'll do it."

