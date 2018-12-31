Longtime NFL referee from Little Rock has last game at stadium where he made 'tuck rule' call

NFL referee Walt Coleman, a Little Rock native who is reportedly retiring after this season, was warmly greeted Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where he officiated the New England Patriots’ matchup against the New York Jets.

The venue of Walt Coleman's final regular-season game as an NFL referee was perfect.

Coleman, the Little Rock native who's reportedly retiring after this season, was the referee in Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The league's longest-tenured active official is best remembered as the referee in the 2001 divisional round playoff game where the Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders in the snow at the old Foxboro Stadium with the help of the "tuck rule."

Brady fumbled the ball in the second half and the Raiders recovered, likely ending New England's chances of making a comeback. The play was challenged and Coleman reversed the call, noting Brady's arm was going forward, therefore making it an incomplete pass.

After New England's 38-3 victory Sunday over the Jets, Brady searched for Coleman and shook his hand.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also paid Coleman a visit afterward.

"Looks like Robert Kraft presented a game ball to Walt Coleman, who is retiring. Just walked into official's room with a ball and a camera. Came out empty handed," tweeted Tom Leyden, the sports anchor for WFXT-TV in Boston.

Dogging some folks

It's one thing for Georgia fans to chime in and say that Notre Dame and Oklahoma didn't belong in the College Football Playoff after how they played Saturday. It's a little different when a number of Georgia players chime in to say something.

In the first College Football Playoff game of the day, Notre Dame, a team many Georgia fans believed did not belong in the playoffs, got blown out by Clemson, 30-3. In the second playoff game of the day, Oklahoma got blown out of the gate, as the Sooners trailed Alabama 28-0 just minutes into the second quarter.

With the poor performances by both the Sooners and Fighting Irish, plenty of Georgia players took to Twitter to call out the College Football Playoff committee for the belief that the four "best" college football teams played Saturday.

"@CFBPlayoff Y'all want a redo lol ? #CottonBowl," wrote defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter.

Former Bulldogs and current Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy said, "Soooo we kept Georgia out the playoffs for this....?"

Then there was, "Lol playoff game uh??" from defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Notre Dame ended the regular season with a 12-0 record, but the Fighting Irish did not play in a conference championship game. Oklahoma went 12-1 and won the Big 12, but its defense was routinely torched during the regular season, including giving up 40 points to Kansas.

The Bulldogs and Fighting Irish will play each other next season, as Notre Dame visits Athens on Sept. 21.

Georgia went 11-2, with the losses coming at No. 11 LSU by a score of 36-16 and in the SEC Championship Game to Alabama. In the loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs held a two-touchdown lead in the second half, but they were unable to close the game and lost 35-28.

The No. 5 Bulldogs host the No. 15 Longhorns on Tuesday in the Sugar Bowl. Texas gave Oklahoma its only loss of the regular season.

Sports on 12/31/2018