COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Party

HOT SPRINGS — A New Year’s Eve party will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theatre. The event will feature live entertainment, dancing, dinner, a champagne toast and more. For more information, visit hotspringsbathhousedinnertheatre.com.

Beehive New Year’s Eve Party

HOT SPRINGS — Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Danville Road at 7 p.m. at the Beehive Neighborhood Hangout. The event will feature a gourmet dinner, music and dancing. Admission is $55 per person. Admission for music and dancing only, beginning at 9 p.m., is $25 per person. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 777-8176.

Knit Club

BENTON — Beginning knitters, ages 18 and older, are invited to a knitting lesson at 9:30 a.m., and knitting enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to a midmorning knitting session at 10 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Registration is required. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games: Rummy

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn and play rummy from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 1

Holiday Closure

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Jan. 2

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit or crochet hats and scarves for those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 5 and younger are invited to a story time featuring stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Jan. 3

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. For more information, call (847) 420-5314.

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Extravaganza

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to make art in the maker space at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tween Game Day

BENTON — Youth in grades four through seven are invited to play games in the teen lounge at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 4

Let’s Get the Rhythm

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yarn It All

BRYANT — Yarn enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to crochet, knit, loom-knit, weave and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to make origami cranes at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 5

12th Annual Arkansas Shorts

HOT SPRINGS — The 12th Annual Arkansas Shorts: A Night of Short Film will begin at 4 p.m. at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave. Festival passes are $20 per person. For more information, visit hotsprings.org.

Blood Drive

BENTON — A Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Healthy individuals ages 18 and older who weigh at least 125 pounds are encouraged to donate blood. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 5 and 6

Auditions

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Auditions will be held for Old Time Radio Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. For more information, visit hsvplayers.com.

Ongoing

January Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The January exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature work by Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Randall Good, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, John Lasater, Charles Peer, Sammy Peters, Laura Raborn, Jason Sacran, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Dan Thornhill and others. The show will open with a reception from

5-9 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Vintage Quilts Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The art exhibit Heirloom Treasures: Vintage Quilts Handmade by Audrey Sosebee Dixon,

1913-2006 is on display through Jan. 25 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays (closed New Year’s week). For more information, visit www.ccahc.org or call (870) 245-7982.

Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Hot Springs Village Realty will present a Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display at 5:30 nightly through Tuesday, adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center parking lot. The lights will be accompanied by radio station 88.1 FM.

Arlington Lawn Holiday Lights Display

HOT SPRINGS — For the celebration of the holidays, there will be a display of Christmas lights through Monday on the Arlington Lawn in Hot Springs National Park.

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens is on display from 5-9 p.m. today and Monday. The display features 5 million lights in natural settings, as well as a 50-foot holiday tree. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Garvan Gardens members are admitted free. For tickets or more information, call Garvan Woodland Gardens at (501) 262-9300.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets

at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at

11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Hot Springs Country Club. The program will feature jazz legends Clyde Pound and Shirley Chauvin, who will focus on the history of jazz with music representing past eras. Women new to Hot Springs within the past two years who have a permanent Hot Springs address and want to make friends and participate in philanthropic projects are encouraged to contact Women’s Welcome Club President Diann Northern at (501) 282-3171 for more information or to make reservations.

Tri-Lakes Coin Show

HOT SPRINGS — For the 53rd consecutive year, the Tri-Lakes Coin Show, the oldest and largest coin show in Arkansas, will take place Jan. 11-13 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. The show will feature coins, paper money, stamps and cards that will be on display and for sale.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.