Freezing rain, light snow in forecast for parts of Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic details expected accumulations of ice and snow in Arkansas Wednesday night into Thursday.

A wintry system is expected to bring freezing rain and snow to parts of Arkansas this week, forecasters said.

Ice amounts up to a tenth of an inch are possible across the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains north and west of Mena, Morrilton, and

Batesville on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, the air will turn colder and light snow generally totaling an inch or less will be possible across the northern half of the state, forecasters said.

Pockets of freezing rain are also possible north and west of Little Rock on Wednesday morning.

Dry and milder conditions are expected into the weekend, the weather service said.