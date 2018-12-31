Sections
House Democrats unveil plan to open government

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:17 a.m. 11comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Capitol is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, as a partial government shutdown heads into a second week, Friday night, Dec. 28, 2018. Both chambers of Congress are gone, likely leaving the impasse till next week when the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

10:45 a.m.

House Democrats are unveiling legislation to re-open the government without money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

The House is preparing to vote on the package Thursday when the new Congress convenes. This is according to an aide who was not authorized to discuss the plan publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will include one bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8, with $1.3 billion for border security.

The package will also include six other bipartisan bills to fund the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Housing and Urban Development and others closed by the partial shutdown. Some have already passed the Senate. Those bills will provide money through the remainder of the fiscal year, to Sept. 30.

The partial government shutdown is in its second week over Trump's demand for $5 billion for the wall.

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's waiting in the Oval Office for Democrats to return to Washington and negotiate an end to a partial government shutdown.

Trump tweeted to Democrats on Monday: "come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall."

There has been little contact between the White House and congressional Democrats for more than a week, other than the Republican president's Twitter barbs, as the two parties remain divided over his insistence on funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump says Democrats supported border security funding before, though that funding provided for fencing, not a wall. Trump tweets: "You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I'll get it built, and Fast!"

Trump promised on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico refused.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is insisting he wants to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite public equivocations by three of his advisers.

Trump tweeted Monday: "An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media." He adds: "Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides)."

Outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Sunday that Trump abandoned the notion of "a solid concrete wall early on in the administration." Kelly said, "To be honest, it's not a wall."

The wall has been at the center of an impasse that has led to a partial government shutdown that will extend into 2019. Trump is insisting that Democrats fund the wall, which they oppose.

11:35 p.m.

Three confidants of President Donald Trump, including his departing chief of staff, are indicating that the president's signature campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would not be fulfilled as advertised.

Trump sparked chants of "Build that wall!" at rallies before and after his election and more recently cited a lack of funding for a border wall as the reason for partially shutting down the government. At times the president has also waved off the idea the wall could be any kind of barrier.

However, White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that Trump abandoned the notion of "a solid concrete wall early on in the administration." Others said border security could include a wall, fencing and high-tech monitoring.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • RBear
    December 31, 2018 at 12:29 p.m.

    Trump is stuck on a wall because he's afraid of the Freedom Caucus, Rush, and Laura. He's backed himself into the corner with his tweets and can't figure out a way to get out of it. I use that analogy a lot, but it's very true. Trump tweets and his ego prevents him from finding a way to back away from the tweet once it's out there. Democrats are offering a path forward WITH border security and WITHOUT a concrete wall. That will take government funding for the rest of the government through Sept. 30th and DHS funding through Feb. so that more discussions on an effective plan for border security can be held.
    ...
    This is the rational approach to managing government and something we've been devoid of for the past 2 years. It's so refreshing to see some actual adults get in the room to discuss how to make government work for the people instead of for some egotistical idiot.
  • RobertBolt
    December 31, 2018 at 12:59 p.m.

    Trump said the shutdown would make him proud, so the evil Democrats obviously seek to fund the government merely to rob Trump of his sense of achievement.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 31, 2018 at 1:22 p.m.

    all of america is happy!
    The memorials are still open!
    only free market agorism can defeat tyranny.
    only shutting the machine down will allow the land to grow again.
  • GeneralMac
    December 31, 2018 at 1:28 p.m.

    is there a shutdown?

    I hadn't noticed.
  • Waitjustaminute
    December 31, 2018 at 1:36 p.m.

    RBear, did you notice his Monday tweet in the article under the 9:50 a.m. heading: "some of the wall will be concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a wall that is see-through so they can see what is happening on both sides."
    In other words, what you and I agreed on the other day will happen: he'll end up with a fence, call it a wall, and we'll still be having this same debate for the next two years,

  • GeneralMac
    December 31, 2018 at 1:38 p.m.

    An electrified fence, I hope.
  • RBear
    December 31, 2018 at 1:43 p.m.

    Yep, WJAM. He just needs a way to back out of the corner he was forced into by the Freedom Caucus led by a representative who's only border threat is sea gulls pooping on tourists.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 31, 2018 at 1:49 p.m.

    I dont know why we have to fight. A wall could be a major job creator, money flow, etc.
    It's just the symbolism you dont like, it's the meme.
    But there is already a wall. I assure you there is a wall between thee and me.
    So we will have a wall, let us pray we can hold on to each other and become a country of people again.
  • Waitjustaminute
    December 31, 2018 at 2:12 p.m.

    RBear, here's something else I'll bet we can agree on: while I like a lot (but not all) of the positions the Freedom Caucus takes (I'm sure you don't), their "our way or the highway" mentality is what's wrong up there. The Democrats also have their fair share of members who, like the Freedom Caucus, labor under the delusion that all they have to do is win over the majority of Americans to their point of view at the next election and then they can have their way. That will never happen for either side.
    I miss the good old days when Ronald Reagan and Tip O'Niell would duke it out publicly, but then sit down privately and work some things out.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 31, 2018 at 2:16 p.m.

    You miss the Punch and Judy show.
