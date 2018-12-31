Judge asked to rule Conway liable for tax-contract breach

CONWAY — Attorneys for a group of Conway police officers and firefighters have asked a judge to declare the city liable for what they say was a breach of contract after a local sales-tax increase took effect 17 years ago.

The motion came in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2012 over a 0.25 percent sales tax that the city of Conway began levying in December 2001.

Police officer Richard Shumate Jr. and firefighter Damon Reed contend that the city breached a contract with its employees.

Ruling in Faulkner County Circuit Court, Judge Troy Braswell certified the class in December 2015 but dismissed the lawsuit’s argument that the city illegally used money from the tax for purposes other than increasing employee pay. Shumate and Reed had argued that the tax was to be used for employee pay. The class represents city employees between Dec. 2, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2012.

The plaintiffs are instead pursuing a breach-of-contract claim. They allege that the city distributed the same pay grid to each employee, and each was told that it represented his salary, but employees were not compensated accordingly.

In the latest documents filed earlier this month, the plaintiffs said, “Succinctly stated, the City violated its contractual obligations to its Police Officers and Firefighters when it refused for three consecutive years to pay the annual ‘Step’ raises to which they were entitled, even though the quarter-cent sales tax meant to finance those raises always produced more than enough money to allow the mandatory and ‘automatic’ ... yearly increases.”

The plaintiffs said the city’s “own documents show that the tax brought in no less than $1.882 million during every full calendar year it was in place during the Class Period ... and funding the annual step raises only amounted to a small fraction of that sum.”

“The City can point to no legitimate justification for its failure to grant the ‘automatic’ salary increases, only the invalid and inappropriate decision to divert the resources elsewhere,” they added.

The attorneys said they expect that the city will try “to excuse its failure to make yearly step increases by claiming that the raises were conditioned upon the ‘availability’ of funds.” But the plaintiffs said “the fact is that funds were always available.”

The class action applies to more than 100 firefighters and to more than 130 police officers employed by the city between Dec. 2, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2012, Thomas Thrash, an attorney for the plaintiffs, has said. Claims against the city would total an estimated $1.5 million if the lawsuit succeeded, he has said.

Thrash has said the firefighters and officers received step raises for a time after the sales tax’s approval but didn’t get them in 2010, 2011 and 2012 — a period when the city encountered severe financial problems.