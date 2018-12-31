Fight their own wars

Even though I disagree with President Donald Trump about 90 percent of the time, I commend him for deciding to bring our troops home from Syria.

We had, in my opinion, no legitimate reason to intervene in Syria's civil war in which a dozen or more rebel groups are fighting for various causes. We don't even know if we are supporting the right group.

As for Afghanistan, we have been there over 17 years and one of our generals reportedly said the Taliban are stronger today than when we first invaded that desolate country.

Instead of bringing half of our troops home by next December, as Trump has promised, I believe he should bring them all home.

In Afghanistan, we've spent billions of dollars and lost numerous military personnel in a nation which obviously doesn't want us there.

A few right-wing Republicans and Democrats who are tools of the military-industrial complex would have us stay there indefinitely. They do so under the guise that if we fight ISIS over there then they can't come over here.

That's a farce. How is that renegade group going to get to America--swim?

General and later President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the military-industrial complex which seemingly wants to keep a few wars going. That way they can justify a defense budget increase each year when the budget is already larger than the nine largest industrial nations combined. And, yes, that includes Russia and China.

Sen. Rand Paul has said that we should let other nations fight their own civil wars. I agree.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Would not bet on it

Most days the Style section has a "Best Bets" column next to the TV schedule. This has never done a good job picking the best programs available in an evening.

On Dec. 22, the column made a r­eal clanger. It recommended the movie Santa's Slay on SyFy. A few inches from this recommendation was the listing for the movie in the schedule. The listing gave the film one star, the lowest rating in a range of one to four.

If you can't do a better job of picking good programs, at least change the title of the column from "Best Bets" to "Good Bets," which would be a little less misleading.

MICHAEL KLOSSNER

Little Rock

Cannot comprehend

I find it hard to believe that the courts have ruled that Donald Trump and his family do not have the integrity and they are not capable to manage the Trump Foundation, yet he was elected to manage the United States government with thousands of employees and a budget of trillions of dollars.

What were people thinking?

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

