Police Beat

LR man charged in burglary try

A man was arrested early Sunday in connection with a break-in at a Little Rock apartment, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock officers said the victim caught Shataze Tart, 33, of Little Rock breaking into his apartment at 3801 Baseline Road. The victim said Tart, when confronted, acted like he was going to assault him, police said.

Officers said Tart was charged with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor public intoxication.

NLR man arrested after pair menaced

A man was arrested early Sunday after two people said he pointed a gun at them when they asked why he was beating on a storage unit, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County deputies said victims noticed John Patrick Austen, 73, of North Little Rock was hitting a storage building at 7624 U.S. 70. They told police Austen pointed a gun at them when they asked what he was doing. Deputies said the two victims were on their own property when the incident happened.

Austen told deputies he pointed an empty holster at the youths because they scared him. Deputies said the weapon was recovered from the suspect's home. Austen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police: Arrestee gave wrong name

A man who was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with a shoplifting attempt at a Walmart in Jacksonville used his brother's identification when he was arrested, according to an arrest report.

Jacksonville officers said they were dispatched to the area around Walmart after a shoplifter fled the store. Police said that when they pulled up to the store, the man was seen walking into a local GameStop store and was taken into custody.

The man originally told police his first name was Marnn, but he later said that was his brother's name after his Social Security number identified him as Richard Mays, police said. Mays, 41, of Lonoke was arrested and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor criminal impersonation.

State Desk on 12/31/2018