Mini dealership in west Little Rock closing for good

Crews work on the Mini dealership in west Little Rock before it opened in 2014 in this file photo.

The Mini of Little Rock dealership in west Little Rock, which opened in 2014 under the Parker Automotive Group umbrella, was scheduled to close for good Monday.

Dave and Rick Parker, who also operate dealerships under the Audi, Lexus and Cadillac marques, made the announcement in a letter to customers who own or lease Minis, a line of stylish British small cars.

“Five years ago MINI USA shared with us their plans for sales, product, and other important items for the MINI brand over the next few years,” they said in the letter Monday. “Clearly these things would have made a MINI franchise in Little Rock a viable business model, but none of those came true, in fact, quite the opposite happened.

“Therefore, we have no choice but to terminate our MINI franchise as of December 31, 2018.”

The closing of the dealership comes a month after BMW of North America confirmed to Automotive News it was considering letting Mini dealers move their operations into their BMW stores. The Mini brand has been owned by BMW since 2000, but not every Mini dealer is a BMW dealer, which is the case in Little Rock.

Sales of Mini peaked at about 66,500 in 2013 in the United States, Automotive News said. Through the first 10 months of this year, sales totaled 37,359.