Arkansas man arrested after puppies' throats cut, bodies thrown in ditch, authorities say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 6:24 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Jerry Dewayne Miller - Photo by the Poinsett County sheriff's office

A northeast Arkansas man faces animal cruelty charges after five puppies' throats were slit on Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Poinsett County sheriff’s office said they were contacted on Dec. 26 by a person who witnessed a man cutting the throats of several puppies and throwing their bodies into a ditch near the intersection of Arkansas 214 and Henderson Lane.

After investigating, authorities arrested Jerry Miller, 58, of Trumann on Saturday and charged him with five counts of cruelty to animals, according to a news release by the sheriff's office and an online jail roster.

Deputies said the slain puppies were properly buried and all dogs that remained at Miller’s residence were removed with the help of the Harrisburg Animal Shelter, Trumann Animal Shelter and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

