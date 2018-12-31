Police: $50,000 reward offered for information in killing of mother, 2-year-old in Little Rock

Police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in last week's killing of a mother and her 2-year-old son in Little Rock, according to a news release by the department.

Jamika Lewis, who was 23, and her son, Ja’Shun Watson, were found fatally shot Thursday in the parking lot of Eagle Hill Apartments at 25 Par Drive in Little Rock. Lewis’ infant daughter was found unhurt in a nearby unattended car.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity the day of the killings or who has information that may otherwise support the investigation are encouraged to contact the Little Rock Police Department’s detective division, the release stated.