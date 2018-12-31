Police: Headstone worth nearly $1,000, vehicle stolen from Arkansas man

A Northeast Arkansas man discovered on Saturday that someone stole his vehicle along with a headstone that was inside it, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to the 6900 block of East Highland Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police his Jeep, trailer and a $950 concrete headstone had been taken from his property overnight. He said the headstone was supposed to be delivered on Saturday.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.