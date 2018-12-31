Rose Bud Head Start reopens with new staff

ROSE BUD — Nicky May said her 4-year-old daughter loves going to Rose Bud Head Start, but the doors didn’t open until Dec. 17 because of staffing shortages.

“I just think it’s important that she gets some kind of education before she goes to kindergarten and some kind of experience with other kids,” May said. “It is absolutely free.”

May is president of the Rose Bud Head Start Policy Council, and her husband, Jay, also serves on the board.

Sandy Aguirre of Conway, early-childhood director for the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas, said the well-established center was the only one that didn’t open Aug. 27 when schools started in the state.

The center’s staff found other positions over the summer, she said.

“It’s a rural area, so it’s really hard to find staff in that area,” Aguirre said. “The staff we had, who had been there since last year, found better-paying jobs. It was just a little challenging.”

However, Shelby Chaplin of Austin, who was a teacher at Ward Head Start, transferred to the Rose Bud site to be its director. She was named Employee of the Month in December.

“I put in for the transfer; I have a lot of experience with kids,” she said. Chaplin said she has a full-time substitute now, and after Christmas, she has a certified teacher coming from Searcy, a teacher’s assistant and a center aide.

May said her older son, Kayden, who will soon be 6, attended Rose Bud Head Start and started to kindergarten this fall. Her younger son, Jaxton, turned 3 on Dec. 27 and will start to Head Start when school is back Jan. 9.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and lunch is served, as well as morning and afternoon snacks.

Chaplin said she is a firm believer in early-childhood education.

“It gives the kids who don’t make it in the public school — some pre-Ks you have to pay for — the chance to really get that education before they head to school. We try to work with the families so they have a chance at that early education. It gives them a preschool setting with educated teachers; everybody has their degrees.

“Most of them are low-income families and can’t afford to pay for it,” she said.

The center is equipped for 19 children ages 3, 4 and 5, and nine are enrolled. However, Chaplin said, she has processed more applications and will have a total of 13 students when the center reopens after the Christmas break.

Melissa Allen, community programs director at CAPCA, said, “since we opened late, we’re working on getting the word out to get some people in here.”

Aguirre has no doubt that the students will attend the center.

“We should be fully enrolled after the holidays,” Aguirre said. “We’re so excited to get it open and going.”

And 4-year-old Jayci, “is so excited,” May said of the center’s reopening.

For more information on enrolling in Rose Bud Head Start, call (501) 556-4215 and ask for Chaplin.

