Shutdown sides still hitting wall

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks away Sunday after speaking to reporters outside the White House about his meeting with President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON -- Days before the start of a new Congress, there were no signs of direct negotiations Sunday involving President Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats to end the partial government shutdown affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that Trump is not reaching out to Democrats but rather is waiting for Democrats to reach out to him. "It is with them," she said on Fox News Sunday.

Trump is holding out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking.

There has been little direct contact between the sides during the stalemate, and Trump did not ask Republicans, who hold a monopoly on power in Washington until Thursday, to keep Congress in session.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he hoped to end the shutdown by offering Democrats incentives to get them to vote for wall funding.

"To my Democratic friends, there will never be a deal without wall funding," Graham said Sunday on CNN.

Graham is proposing to help two groups of immigrants get approval to continue living in the U.S: about 700,000 young "Dreamer" immigrants brought illegally as children and about 400,000 people receiving temporary protected status because they are from countries struggling with natural disasters or armed conflicts. He also said the compromise should include changes in federal law to discourage people from trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

"Democrats have a chance here to work with me and others, including the president, to bring legal status to people who have very uncertain lives," Graham said.

He said he would discuss the proposal with Trump over lunch Sunday at the White House. A previous deal that addressed the status of Dreamers failed to pass.

As he called for Democrats to negotiate on the wall, Trump brushed off criticism that his administration bore any responsibility for the recent deaths of two migrant children in Border Patrol custody. Trump claimed the deaths were "strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally." His comments on Twitter came as his Homeland Security secretary met with medical professionals and ordered policy changes meant to better protect children detained at the border.

Trump earlier had upped the brinkmanship by threatening anew to close the border with Mexico to press Congress to cave to his demand for money to pay for a wall. Democrats are vowing to pass legislation restoring the government as soon as they take control of the House on Thursday, but that won't accomplish anything unless Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate go along with it.

Talks have been at a stalemate for more than a week, after Democrats said the White House offered to accept $2.5 billion for border security. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York told Vice President Mike Pence that it wasn't acceptable, nor was it guaranteed that Trump would settle for that amount.

A Trump-backed spending bill passed by House Republicans on Dec. 21 included more than $5 billion in border security funding that could be spent on a wall, but that measure has not gotten traction in the Senate, where Democrats have stood firm on holding wall funding to the current $1.3 billion level.

Conway said Sunday that "the president has already compromised" by dropping his request for the wall from $25 billion, and she called on Democrats to return to the negotiating table.

But Conway indicated that Trump has moved off his demand for a physical wall along parts of the border, as he promised during his 2016 campaign, saying discussion of a wall "is a silly semantic argument."

"There may be a wall in some places, there may be steel slats, there may be technological enhancements," Conway said. "But only saying 'wall or no wall' is being very disingenuous and turning a complete blind eye to what is a crisis at the border."

John Kelly, the outgoing White House chief of staff, said the administration had long since moved away from the concrete barrier Trump had discussed.

"To be honest, it's not a wall," Kelly told the Los Angeles Times for a story published Sunday, adding that "we left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration, when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it."

MIXING MESSAGES

Trump has remained out of the public eye since returning to the White House early Thursday from a 29-hour visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, instead taking to Twitter to attack Democrats. He also moved to defend himself from criticism that he couldn't deliver on the wall while the GOP controlled both the House and Senate.

"For those that naively ask why didn't the Republicans get approval to build the Wall over the last year, it is because IN THE SENATE WE NEED 10 DEMOCRAT VOTES, and they will gives us "NONE" for Border Security!," he tweeted. "Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown."

In a tweet Sunday, Trump referred to the "#SchumerShutdown," prompting push-back from the office of the Senate minority leader.

"At this point, it's clear the White House doesn't know what they want when it comes to border security," said Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer. "While one White House official says they're willing to compromise, another says the president is holding firm at no less than $5 billion for the wall. Meanwhile, the president tweets blaming everyone but himself for a shutdown he called for more than 25 times."

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaking on CBS' Face the Nation, said the Trump administration has "spent very little" of the $1.3 billion that Congress allotted for physical border security improvements earlier this year.

"He says he needs more, yet there's no plan [for] how the money is going to be spent or any analysis on what's most effective to secure the border," said Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security. "I think we can do it with technology and manpower, and much more effectively than with a wall."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said congressional Democrats are "certainly prepared to provide additional funding for enhanced fencing, technology, drones, satellites, lighting, censors, cellphone towers and the things the experts have clearly indicated would improve our border security" but held firm against a physical wall.

"What Donald Trump and the Republicans want to do is waste $5 billion in taxpayer money on an ineffective medieval border wall that is a 5th century solution to a 21st century problem," he said on ABC's This Week.

While officials jousted on the Sunday television news programs, there was no effort at direct talks between the warring parties.

"Our negotiations are at an impasse at the moment," said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Face the Nation. "I wish it were not so, but we've got to move away from the blame game. ... If we blame each other, this could last a long, long time."

"It's not a question of who wins or loses," Shelby said. "Nobody's going to win this kind of game. Nobody wins in a shutdown. We all lose. And we kind of look silly."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

