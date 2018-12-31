Washington County marriage licenses

Dec. 13

David Gonzalez, 45, Springdale, and Courtney Brooke Nichols, 34, Farmington

Milas Clayton Grizzle Hudspeth, 18, and Elaina Faith Tillery, 21, both of Elkins

Dec. 14

Aaron Russell Bohannan, 24, and Haili Elizabeth Barnes, 29, both of Springdale

Scott Duane Brothers, 46, and Tracy Lynn Ward, 53, both of Farmington

Judd Caleb Burns, 27, and Miranda Alice Baker, 23, both of Fayetteville

Darrell Gene Byrom, 51, and Brenda Sue Wilson, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Brandon Lynn David Cave, 22, and Brooklyn Reighn Foster, 23, both of Bentonville

Donald Wayne Douglas II, 48, and Alyson Brown, 43, both of Springdale

Matthew Neal Gabbard, 43, and Stacey Dawn Harris, 42, both of Fayetteville

Charles Michael Lane, 28, Rogers, and Summer Dawn Wilson, 21, Lowell

Thomas Whitten Lueken Jr., 30, and Carley Elizabeth Bruscato, 25, both of Springdale

Jose Miguel Montejo Rojas, 20, and Blanca Janet Barroso, 21, both of Springdale

Juan Pantoja Jr., 30, and Norma Yanira Carpio, 37, both of Springdale

Moses Ramirez, 32, and Luz Maria Benton, 29, both of Springdale

Salvador Ruiz Sanabria, 47, and Blanca Lorena Marinez Magana, 32, both of Springdale

Lisa Marlena Sutton, 35, and RueAnna Mae Gibson, 31, both of Springdale

Jon Iain Teall, 46, and Jessica Nicole Taylor, 32, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Jermaine Wright, 36, and Valarie Elnora Wilkerson, 44, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 17

Manuel De Jesus Aguilar Gamez, 36, and Sharlene Silva Cruz, 38, both of Springdale

Francisco Javier Chico Soto, 29, and Gloria Elena Soto-Ibarra, 35, both of Fayetteville

Jason Alan Glavine Crowe, 22, and Hollie Nicole Morrow, 19, both of Leesville, La.

Patrick Dennis Dale, 29, and Meghan Elizabeth Foehl, 28, both of Fayetteville

Michael Conway Gammon, 31, and Kelly Christine Titsworth, 31, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Brandon Hunt, 29, and Jessica Leigh Kersh, 28, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Russell Loyd, 22, and Hailey Nicole Stonecipher, 19, both of Fayetteville

Franklin Sigfredo Ortiz, 47, and Joanna Lynn Rubio, 41, both of Springdale

James Todd Stalnaker, 22, and Molly Elizabeth Page, 23, both of Springdale

Christian R. Taylor Stepanovich, 21, Spanaway, Wash., and Elizabeth Grace Moore, 19, Springdale

Silas Alfredo Vega Aguilar, 23, and Chynna Marie Todd, 21, both of Springdale

Dec. 18

Dominic Betti, 32, and Juslyina Sandbergen, 31, both of Springdale

Carlos Alfredo Magana-Castellanos, 37, and Sandra Guerra Fajardo, 36, both of Springdale

Justin Daniel Petron, 28, and Amie Renee Caron, 30, both of Fayetteville

Lance Alan Swift, 56, and Teresa Ann Wilkinson, 54, both of Fayetteville

Alan Taylor Wilbourn, 60, and Victoria Ross Coppett, 70, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 19

Bryan Andres Brito, 22, and Jordan Mishayla Spradlin, 24, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Landon Fochtman, 32, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Marie Royal, 22, Hindsville

Amie Le Ann Graham, 36,, and Natasha Dawn Marquez, 41, both of Fayetteville

Jetokme Heria, 38, and Jolinta Jotai, 32, both of Springdale

Jose Luis Landivar Scott, 23, and Renata Shelton, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Adam Newman-Gonchar, 36, and Morgan Breann Johnson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Dirk Roland Pense, 50, and Jamie Sue Monroe, 52, both of Springdale

Scot David Quinn, 55, Springdale, and Trudy Anne Allard, 65, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Jetson Willmer Rings, 27, and Karla Ivonne Barroso Anaya, 29, both of Fayetteville

Richard Alan Risor, 56, Fayetteville, and Theresa Lynn Benson, 56, Centerton

Sean Patrick Smith, 38, Flippin, and Kathrine Marie Mowrey, 40, Rogers

Anthony White II, 45, and Andrew William Atkinson, 26, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 20

Jonathon Mark Brogan, 23, and Katherine Alexandra Buynak, 27, both of Fayetteville

Keith Drury Fairley, 52, and Cheryle Anne Boudreaux, 53, both of Farmington

Jonathan Hayden Main, 23, and Kelly Katherine Sharpe, 23, both of Rockwall, Texas

Aaron Douglas Marshall, 45, and Carrie Anne Coan, 44, both of Prairie Grove

Lyndun Natiel Peoples, 27, and Payton Danae Burnette, 21, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 21

Robert Garrett Antley, 54, and Darla Kay Jordan, 54, both of Springdale

Oscar Antonio Cordova-Tobar, 47, and Jeanny Rubi Naranjo, 50, both of Springdale

Paul Richard DeMay, 48, and Kelly Jo Janssen, 36, both of Fayetteville

Kennie Dean Eubanks, 68, and Carolyn Sue Hicks, 60, both of Springdale

Juan Pablo Flores Leal, 47, and Amalia Lopez Carachure-Dearzate, 47, both of Springdale

Aaron John Guptill, 51, and Eva Louise York, 41, both of Midway

Ebenezer Gyan, 30, and Takera LeShay Evans, 26, both of Fayetteville

Elijah Drew Jones, 23, and Faithe Abigail Snyder, 24, both of Dallas

Cary Eugene Kelley, 42, and Karen Renee Lindsay, 41, both of West Fork

Dana Lyn Luker, 59, and Suzan Gale Utley, 61, both of Elkins

Jonathan Gale McClain, 27, and Ashley Megan Vaughan, 26, both of Little Rock

Davon Rasheed Neal, 30, and Isabel Marie Glazier, 22, both of Fayetteville

Michael Edgar Schoelz, 29, Columbia, Mo., and Katherine Maye Brewster, 28, Hot Springs

Brian Julius West, 23, and Maggie Lenae Falley, 24, both of Elkins

Cody Wes Woolems, 44, and Gayla Bernice O'Neal, 49, both of Springdale

Dec. 26

Oscar Vanedcel Arenas Andrade, 20, and Estenfani Cruz, 20, both of Springdale

Ascencion Bello-Bahena, 50, and Maria Araceli Araujo Martinez, 43, both of Springdale

Timmy Dale Cox, 30, and Lindsey Paige Whipp, 27, both of Fayetteville

Kelly Eugene Crawford, 42, and Danielle Susan Nevels, 41, both of Cane Hill

Charles Frederick Gilbow, 31, and Kate Alane Knox, 32, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Michael Hunt, 36, and Nicolas Bertrand Vasseur, 36, both of Fayetteville

MD Arafat Kabir, 24, and Saima Zahin Farhana Absar, 24, both of Fayetteville

Patrick Ryan Kinnamon, 33, and Ellen Jean Tinnin, 31, both of New York

Richard Dean Lackey, 37, and ShaLinda Faye Boyd, 44, both of Rogers

Cody Dewayne Murphree, 28, and Kodi Aileen Wilson, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Michael Evan O'Dell, 22, and Maria Del Sol McPherson, 21, both of Farmington

Cameron Cordell Riddle, 22, Witter, and Layla Renee Cole, 21, Huntsville

Johnathan Thomas Robison, 25, and Shannon Elizabeth Cieciuch, 23, both of Killeen, Texas

Tyler Zayne Watts, 21, and Anna Lynn Tyree, 19, both of Fayetteville

NW News on 12/31/2018