Washington County marriage licenses

Dec. 13
David Gonzalez, 45, Springdale, and Courtney Brooke Nichols, 34, Farmington
Milas Clayton Grizzle Hudspeth, 18, and Elaina Faith Tillery, 21, both of Elkins
Dec. 14
Aaron Russell Bohannan, 24, and Haili Elizabeth Barnes, 29, both of Springdale
Scott Duane Brothers, 46, and Tracy Lynn Ward, 53, both of Farmington
Judd Caleb Burns, 27, and Miranda Alice Baker, 23, both of Fayetteville
Darrell Gene Byrom, 51, and Brenda Sue Wilson, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Brandon Lynn David Cave, 22, and Brooklyn Reighn Foster, 23, both of Bentonville
Donald Wayne Douglas II, 48, and Alyson Brown, 43, both of Springdale
Matthew Neal Gabbard, 43, and Stacey Dawn Harris, 42, both of Fayetteville
Charles Michael Lane, 28, Rogers, and Summer Dawn Wilson, 21, Lowell
Thomas Whitten Lueken Jr., 30, and Carley Elizabeth Bruscato, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Miguel Montejo Rojas, 20, and Blanca Janet Barroso, 21, both of Springdale
Juan Pantoja Jr., 30, and Norma Yanira Carpio, 37, both of Springdale
Moses Ramirez, 32, and Luz Maria Benton, 29, both of Springdale
Salvador Ruiz Sanabria, 47, and Blanca Lorena Marinez Magana, 32, both of Springdale
Lisa Marlena Sutton, 35, and RueAnna Mae Gibson, 31, both of Springdale
Jon Iain Teall, 46, and Jessica Nicole Taylor, 32, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Jermaine Wright, 36, and Valarie Elnora Wilkerson, 44, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 17
Manuel De Jesus Aguilar Gamez, 36, and Sharlene Silva Cruz, 38, both of Springdale
Francisco Javier Chico Soto, 29, and Gloria Elena Soto-Ibarra, 35, both of Fayetteville
Jason Alan Glavine Crowe, 22, and Hollie Nicole Morrow, 19, both of Leesville, La.
Patrick Dennis Dale, 29, and Meghan Elizabeth Foehl, 28, both of Fayetteville
Michael Conway Gammon, 31, and Kelly Christine Titsworth, 31, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Brandon Hunt, 29, and Jessica Leigh Kersh, 28, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Russell Loyd, 22, and Hailey Nicole Stonecipher, 19, both of Fayetteville
Franklin Sigfredo Ortiz, 47, and Joanna Lynn Rubio, 41, both of Springdale
James Todd Stalnaker, 22, and Molly Elizabeth Page, 23, both of Springdale
Christian R. Taylor Stepanovich, 21, Spanaway, Wash., and Elizabeth Grace Moore, 19, Springdale
Silas Alfredo Vega Aguilar, 23, and Chynna Marie Todd, 21, both of Springdale
Dec. 18
Dominic Betti, 32, and Juslyina Sandbergen, 31, both of Springdale
Carlos Alfredo Magana-Castellanos, 37, and Sandra Guerra Fajardo, 36, both of Springdale
Justin Daniel Petron, 28, and Amie Renee Caron, 30, both of Fayetteville
Lance Alan Swift, 56, and Teresa Ann Wilkinson, 54, both of Fayetteville
Alan Taylor Wilbourn, 60, and Victoria Ross Coppett, 70, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 19
Bryan Andres Brito, 22, and Jordan Mishayla Spradlin, 24, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Landon Fochtman, 32, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Marie Royal, 22, Hindsville
Amie Le Ann Graham, 36,, and Natasha Dawn Marquez, 41, both of Fayetteville
Jetokme Heria, 38, and Jolinta Jotai, 32, both of Springdale
Jose Luis Landivar Scott, 23, and Renata Shelton, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Adam Newman-Gonchar, 36, and Morgan Breann Johnson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Dirk Roland Pense, 50, and Jamie Sue Monroe, 52, both of Springdale
Scot David Quinn, 55, Springdale, and Trudy Anne Allard, 65, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Jetson Willmer Rings, 27, and Karla Ivonne Barroso Anaya, 29, both of Fayetteville
Richard Alan Risor, 56, Fayetteville, and Theresa Lynn Benson, 56, Centerton
Sean Patrick Smith, 38, Flippin, and Kathrine Marie Mowrey, 40, Rogers
Anthony White II, 45, and Andrew William Atkinson, 26, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 20
Jonathon Mark Brogan, 23, and Katherine Alexandra Buynak, 27, both of Fayetteville
Keith Drury Fairley, 52, and Cheryle Anne Boudreaux, 53, both of Farmington
Jonathan Hayden Main, 23, and Kelly Katherine Sharpe, 23, both of Rockwall, Texas
Aaron Douglas Marshall, 45, and Carrie Anne Coan, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Lyndun Natiel Peoples, 27, and Payton Danae Burnette, 21, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 21
Robert Garrett Antley, 54, and Darla Kay Jordan, 54, both of Springdale
Oscar Antonio Cordova-Tobar, 47, and Jeanny Rubi Naranjo, 50, both of Springdale
Paul Richard DeMay, 48, and Kelly Jo Janssen, 36, both of Fayetteville
Kennie Dean Eubanks, 68, and Carolyn Sue Hicks, 60, both of Springdale
Juan Pablo Flores Leal, 47, and Amalia Lopez Carachure-Dearzate, 47, both of Springdale
Aaron John Guptill, 51, and Eva Louise York, 41, both of Midway
Ebenezer Gyan, 30, and Takera LeShay Evans, 26, both of Fayetteville
Elijah Drew Jones, 23, and Faithe Abigail Snyder, 24, both of Dallas
Cary Eugene Kelley, 42, and Karen Renee Lindsay, 41, both of West Fork
Dana Lyn Luker, 59, and Suzan Gale Utley, 61, both of Elkins
Jonathan Gale McClain, 27, and Ashley Megan Vaughan, 26, both of Little Rock
Davon Rasheed Neal, 30, and Isabel Marie Glazier, 22, both of Fayetteville
Michael Edgar Schoelz, 29, Columbia, Mo., and Katherine Maye Brewster, 28, Hot Springs
Brian Julius West, 23, and Maggie Lenae Falley, 24, both of Elkins
Cody Wes Woolems, 44, and Gayla Bernice O'Neal, 49, both of Springdale
Dec. 26
Oscar Vanedcel Arenas Andrade, 20, and Estenfani Cruz, 20, both of Springdale
Ascencion Bello-Bahena, 50, and Maria Araceli Araujo Martinez, 43, both of Springdale
Timmy Dale Cox, 30, and Lindsey Paige Whipp, 27, both of Fayetteville
Kelly Eugene Crawford, 42, and Danielle Susan Nevels, 41, both of Cane Hill
Charles Frederick Gilbow, 31, and Kate Alane Knox, 32, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Michael Hunt, 36, and Nicolas Bertrand Vasseur, 36, both of Fayetteville
MD Arafat Kabir, 24, and Saima Zahin Farhana Absar, 24, both of Fayetteville
Patrick Ryan Kinnamon, 33, and Ellen Jean Tinnin, 31, both of New York
Richard Dean Lackey, 37, and ShaLinda Faye Boyd, 44, both of Rogers
Cody Dewayne Murphree, 28, and Kodi Aileen Wilson, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Michael Evan O'Dell, 22, and Maria Del Sol McPherson, 21, both of Farmington
Cameron Cordell Riddle, 22, Witter, and Layla Renee Cole, 21, Huntsville
Johnathan Thomas Robison, 25, and Shannon Elizabeth Cieciuch, 23, both of Killeen, Texas
Tyler Zayne Watts, 21, and Anna Lynn Tyree, 19, both of Fayetteville
