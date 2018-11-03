Deputy shoots Arkansas man who pointed weapon at officers

A man was shot by a sheriff's deputy Friday night in Mount Vernon, a spokesman for the White County sheriff's office said.

White County sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Brandon Grimes said deputies responded to the 600 block of Valley View Road where a man who was reportedly suicidal pointed a weapon at law enforcement officers.

A deputy shot the suspect, Grimes said, and deputies performed first aid until the man could be transported to a hospital.

The man's condition and identity were not released Friday.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the incident, and the deputy who shot the man will be on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the state police investigation.

