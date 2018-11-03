Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's PAC donations back GOP

Although he's no longer a candidate himself, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee continues to have a loyal donor base, Federal Election Commission records show.

Those supporters are enabling Huckabee to help Republican allies in Arkansas and across the nation as Election Day nears.

Huck PAC, the Hope native's political action committee, received contributions of $943,504 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 17, according to commission reports of receipts and disbursements. As of Oct. 17, the PAC had donated $129,500 to a variety of federal candidates, committees and other political committees, the Federal Election Commission filing said.

The Little Rock-based PAC ended the period with $252,010 cash on hand.

Since then, the PAC has upped its giving, providing last-minute cash transfusions to candidates in closely contested races, Federal Election Commission records show.

"HuckPAC is having its strongest year ever," the former governor said via email. "The candidates we support are all strong pro-life, conservatives."

Some recipients are candidates "we believe are in tough races who we wish to not only assist financially, but to encourage," he said.

"We certainly have a large list from Arkansas who ... received our help. I know many of them personally, and have helped most of them in their political careers," Huckabee said.

The Huck PAC Federal Election Commission reports showed donations of $5,000 to 2nd District U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, and $2,500 each to 1st District U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro; 3rd District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers; and 4th District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs.

On its website, Huck PAC reports that it has also given $37,300 to Republican candidates for Arkansas constitutional offices as well as the Arkansas General Assembly.

That includes $2,700 each for the re-election campaigns of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Treasurer Dennis Milligan, plus $2,700 for Secretary of State nominee John Thurston and Commissioner of State Lands nominee Tommy Land.

Nine state Senate candidates and eight state House candidates were among those also receiving donations, according to Huck PAC.

Overall, the committee has given $231,300 directly to candidates in 71 separate races nationwide, Huck PAC's website states.

That includes $5,000 to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who battled Huckabee for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, plus $5,000 for U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr., who faces federal charges for allegedly misusing campaign funds. He has denied breaking the law.

In the email, Huckabee made clear he is standing by his friend and ally.

"You asked if I 'believe' he is innocent. I think he IS innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of his peers, right? Has the Constitution changed or isn't that still the criteria for innocence?" Huckabee said. Hunter "has faithfully and sacrificially served his nation in combat and his family and ours are close from the Presidential campaign in 2008 when his Dad, Duncan Hunter, Sr. and I were competitors for the GOP Presidential nomination. While serious charges have been leveled at him, he deserves a presumption of innocence until he has been adjudicated so HuckPAC supports him."

Giving to Huck PAC has picked up during the final weeks of the 2018 campaign. In the first 17 days of October, supporters made contributions totaling $230,990.

Funds continued to flow in during the campaign's final week.

Huckabee, who led the state from 1996-2007, fared best with retired donors. Roughly five out of every six contributions detailed on the latest Federal Election Commission form came from retirees.

Thanks to his two presidential campaigns, his Fox News employment and his program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Huckabee now has a nationwide following. Direct mail and internet efforts have also helped him to build a coast-to-coast donor network.

A 71-page Federal Election Commission report, detailing contributions and expenditures from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17 only mentioned two donations from Arkansas addresses.

California and Texas led the list, with 19 each. Florida followed with 14.

While Arkansas' 44th governor is making donations nationally, its 46th governor is concentrating on Arkansas races.

Asa PAC, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's political action committee, raised $74,900 between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30. During that period, he gave a total of $70,800 to dozens of Arkansas candidates and committees.

Hutchinson is committed to helping good candidates, said Jon Gilmore, his chief political strategist.

"The Governor was delighted to work with Republican candidates across the state both with endorsements and contributions from his PAC," Gilmore said in an email.

