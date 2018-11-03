Little Rock 71-year-old fatally shot in his home

A 71-year-old Little Rock man was shot and killed in his living room on Dreher Lane on Saturday, the second fatal shooting in as many days in south Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to a shooting at 1:24 p.m. Saturday afternoon at 8515 Dreher Lane, where a septuagenarian had been shot in the torso, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died sometime after Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services transported him to UAMS, Ford said.

Little information was immediately available, but Ford said there were no signs of forced entry to the home and no suspect has yet been publicly identified.