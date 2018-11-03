Little Rock police identify suspect in fatal shooting as teen boy, victim as his uncle

Police on Saturday identified the 16-year-old Little Rock boy who is accused of shooting and killing his uncle in a residence on Sunflower Drive on Friday afternoon.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said Saturday in a statement that Danthony Bushong would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tobias Bushong, the boy's uncle.

Officers were called to a shooting at 7316 Sunflower Drive on Friday, where they located Danthony Bushong's mother, who said her brother had been shot, according to an arrest report.

A Metropolitan Emergency Services ambulance drove Tobias Bushong to UAMS, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Danthony Bushong was arrested in a yard just a few houses down the street from his mother's home, Barnes said. Bushong was transported to the Pulaski County jail, but he was not listed in the jail's roster as of Saturday afternoon.