Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Elections Hillcrest pumpkin roll Race for the Cure Most commented Obits Traffic Newsletters Weather Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police identify Arkansas man who caused pileup, died after leaping in river

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | November 3, 2018 at 4:30 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock and North Little Rock water rescue boats maneuver beneath the I-30 bridge on the North Little Rock side of the Arkansas River Thursday afternoon.

Authorities identified on Friday the man who forcibly took his daughter and his ex-girlfriend's car Thursday and caused a multi-car pileup on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River before jumping into the river, where he died.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, confirmed the man was Clinon Gibson Jr., 42, of Searcy.

Witnesses said Gibson was driving erratically and caused multiple wrecks in the east- and westbound lanes of the I-30 bridge before leaving the 1-year-old girl in the car at approximately 2:20 p.m. and running down to the river, where he jumped off the North River Landing pier, Arkansas State Police Sgt. Coty Williams said Thursday.

A woman in Searcy told a police officer just before 4 p.m. that Gibson had taken their child and her vehicle earlier that day, according to a police report. The woman said Gibson was her ex-boyfriend, the report said. The Searcy report was made after Gibson had entered the water.

State Desk on 11/03/2018

Print Headline: Police identify Arkansas man who caused pileup, died after leaping in river

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT