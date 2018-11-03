Hogs' Morris to use helicopter in recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE -- First-year Arkansas Coach Chad Morris is putting a helicopter to work to help rebuild the football program.

The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) will recharge on their open date this weekend while the SEC holds a pair of top-10 showdowns: No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU to likely settle the West; and No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky to definitely settle the East.

The University of Arkansas last played in a game of that magnitude seven years ago, when the No. 3 Razorbacks traveled to Baton Rouge to face No. 1 LSU on Nov. 25, 2011.

The Hogs lost that game 41-17, and coach Bobby Petrino was fired a little more than four months later. Arkansas has a 36-49 record since that loss to the top-ranked Tigers, including a league-worst 13-40 in SEC play.

That's where the helicopter comes in.

Morris repeatedly has said he will be creative in recruiting to awaken a program he calls "a sleeping giant."

Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock flew in a helicopter to watch quarterback prospect K.J. Jefferson, a Razorback commitment, and his North Panola (Miss.) High School team win 52-19 at Water Valley, Miss., on Oct. 26. It was Morris' first use of the chopper at Arkansas, but not the first of his career.

Following the lead of then-Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin's use of the "Swag Copter" for the Aggies in 2013, Morris flew in the self-described "TempoCopter" while serving as head coach at SMU.

"I've used it at SMU in recruiting," Morris said. "You know it allows you to get into some of the smaller areas and schools. It obviously cuts down on drive time.

"Then also just the appearance of it, you know. Just being different. In recruiting, it's all about being on the cutting edge and being different and putting an interest in it."

Morris and Craddock flew on a helicopter owned by Aerial Patrol, a helicopter service provider in North Little Rock. The cost of the helicopter flight was $5,845, according to UA officials, and it came out of the football program's recruiting budget, so it did not involve taxpayer money.

"Obviously, you can get in and out of just about anywhere with it," Morris said, comparing the ride in a chopper as being similar to a plane. "But you're not going nearly as fast. Just the ability to maneuver is what's unique about it."

With 22 nonbinding commitments already in place for 2019, Morris and the Razorbacks currently have the No. 17 recruiting class as determined by the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Morris said the helicopter was not scheduled to be put to use this weekend, but it could be in play later this month.

"I don't anticipate it this week, probably more so when the [high school] playoffs get started," he said.

The Razorbacks resume practice Sunday in advance of their three-game finish with a home date against LSU on Nov. 10, followed by road games at Mississippi State and Missouri.

Up next

NO. 3 LSU AT ARKANSAS

WHEN Nov. 10, time TBA

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

TV TBA

