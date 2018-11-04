11,000 Race for the Cure runners color Little Rock pink

A flood of pink Saturday washed down Broadway in Little Rock as more than 11,000 people participated in the 25th annual Susan G. Komen Arkansas Race for the Cure.

The runners in the annual breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser got up bright and early and donned various rosy shades for the 8 a.m. race.

Some people arrived with their dogs, others with their children, nieces and nephews. One man wore a gorilla suit topped with a bright pink wig. But when the race began, the various colors melded into a wall of women and men, many of them survivors of breast cancer.

Click and drag to interact with the 360-degree video below:

Kenny Clark, director of this year's race, said more than 10,000 people registered before the race and nearly 1,000 more registered Saturday. The count is down a bit from previous years, but Clark said that's something being seen nationally.

According to the race's website, the fundraiser has amassed $78,842 this year, though Clark said that number will definitely change once the calculations from Saturday's race are complete, which could take a few days.

For Daria Marlow, the annual race has become a tradition. Marlow, celebrating her 28th year of remission, has joined family members in at least one breast cancer walk each year since 2004.

Marlow, who has lived in Little Rock since 1979, first walked in the race in 2004 with her family in Little Rock. Every year since, her family has gathered in places like Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Aspen, Colo., and a dozen other locations to make the 3.1-mile trek.

Along with her Saturday were her four sisters, daughter, niece and daughter-in-law, she said. Some of her relatives traveled in from as far as Illinois.

"My family has so many women," Marlow said. "There's all these girls, and no one had breast cancer but me. That's why mammograms are so important. This doesn't have to be a thing that spans generations to affect you."

The breast cancer walk has turned into a family holiday, she said.

"We have fun. That's what we've turned this into: fun."

One group of walkers -- all wearing shirts bearing "Topp's Solemates" on the chest -- said they attended Saturday's event not only to support Komen, but to raise awareness for their own breast cancer support services.

360-degree photos: