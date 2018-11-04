Gunshots kill man, 71, in Little Rock home

A 71-year-old man was shot and killed in his living room Saturday afternoon on Dreher Lane in southwest Little Rock, a police spokesman said. It was the second fatal shooting in as many days in southwest Little Rock.

Officers were called to the shooting at 1:24 p.m. Saturday at 8515 Dreher Lane, where a man had been shot in the torso, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

The man, whose name was not released, died after a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported him to UAMS Medical Center, Ford said.

Little information about the shooting was immediately available, but Ford said there were no signs of forced entry at the home. No suspects were publicly identified Saturday.

Investigators were not sure where the gunshots came from and were asking neighbors Saturday afternoon if they had heard gunfire around the time the man was struck, he said.

Evidence was found in a nearby apartment, but Ford said investigators did not know whether the evidence was related to the homicide. Ford did not specify what the evidence was. Homicide detectives arrived at the scene about 4:45 p.m.

The brick house has three outward-facing security cameras around the front entrance. Ford said he did not know whether investigators had been able to view any footage from those cameras.

Also in southwest Little Rock, a 16-year-old Little Rock boy is suspected in the death of his uncle in a shooting Friday afternoon on Sunflower Drive, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Metro on 11/04/2018