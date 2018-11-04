Police ID teen accused in uncle's death

Police on Saturday identified the 16-year-old Little Rock boy suspected in the shooting death of his uncle inside a residence on Sunflower Drive on Friday afternoon.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said Saturday in a statement that Danthony Bushong would be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Tobias Bushong.

Officers were called Friday to 7316 Sunflower Drive where they talked with Danthony Bushong's mother, who said her son had shot her brother, according to an arrest report.

A Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services ambulance drove Tobias Bushong to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Danthony Bushong was arrested in a yard just a few houses away from his mother's home, Barnes said.

Danthony Bushong was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not listed on the jail roster as of Saturday evening.

Metro on 11/04/2018