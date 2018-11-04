Police identify 71-year-old man fatally shot in southwest Little Rock

Police have identified the 71-year-old man fatally shot in southwest Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said Sunday in a statement that Gary Parker died after being shot in the torso.

According to the statement, Parker’s roommate called authorities just before 1:30 p.m. to report hearing gunshots at 8515 Dreher Lane. He heard his roommate banging on the walls of the home and found Parker in the living room, suffering from a gunshot wound, Barnes said.

Parker died at UAMS Medical Center, authorities said.

According to Barnes, the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been publicly identified.