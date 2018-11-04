Sections
Suspect in '10 Texas killing captured in Bentonville

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m.

A man wanted in Texas in a 2010 slaying case was arrested Friday in Bentonville by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Antonio Evans was wanted in Tarrant County, Texas, on charges of capital murder and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested without incident at an apartment complex on SW Pearl Drive in Bentonville by members of the Marshals Service's Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, the Bentonville Police Department and the Benton County sheriff's office, a news release from the Marshals Service said.

The release said the task force had developed information Evans was in Northwest Arkansas and began to focus on the Bentonville area as a possible hideout.

Evans was transported to the Benton County jail where he will await extradition to Texas, the release said.

State Desk on 11/04/2018

Print Headline: Suspect captured in '10 Texas killing

